Hong Kong authorities met industry representatives on Saturday to discuss measures to prevent bedbugs spreading to the city, a day after an online photo purportedly of one of the pests on an Airport Express train seat went viral.

The Environment and Ecology Bureau said it held a meeting with the Airport Authority, rail giant the MTR Corporation and the Tourism Commission, as well as with other government departments and industry representatives, after the recent emergence of bedbugs overseas had caused concern among the public.

The bureau said it was briefed on measures taken to prevent the spread of the pests at potential hotspots including the airport, hotels, the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and Airport Express.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and the Centre for Health Protection’s port health division also provided “technical advice” to the industry representatives on how to prevent infestations.