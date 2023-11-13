Elderly Hongkongers are living longer but endure greater periods of disabilities before they die mainly because of “significant” socioeconomic inequalities, a university study has found.

Gary Chung Ka-ki, a research assistant professor of public health and primary care at Chinese University, called the results “alarming” and urged authorities to develop a comprehensive approach to healthy longevity.

“Our study strongly affirms that it is inadequate to focus on life expectancy alone, which may be a facade that conceals the problems related to the burden of disease,” he said. “The presence of socioeconomic inequalities in health expectancy across districts highlights the inadequacies of current efforts to address the underlying social determinants of health with an equity focus.”

On average, men’s life expectancy grew by about 43 months and women’s by about 25 months between 2007 and 2020, the study found. But the estimated average number of years a person could expect to live in full health only increased by 20 months for men and one month for women, according to the researchers.

According to the study, nearly 26 per cent of men and nearly 34 per cent of women had disabilities when they died. Photo: May Tse

The analysis, published in the September edition of The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific medical journal, used open-source information from the Census and Statistics Department on the age-gender-specific rates of mortality and disability in Hong Kong to estimate the number of years people aged 65 spent free of disabilities.