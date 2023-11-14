Hongkongers woke up to cooler temperatures brought by a northeast monsoon on Tuesday, with the weather forecaster expecting the mercury to drop to 17 degrees Celsius (62 Fahrenheit) later this week.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the monsoon would continue to lower the temperature and bring “fine and very dry” weather over the region.

“At 7.30am, the temperature in each district was about two degrees lower than yesterday [Monday], generally sitting at 19 degrees Celsius or lower,” said Chong Sze-ning, a scientific officer at the Observatory.

“Satellite images showed some gaps in the cloud coverage near Hong Kong.”

A woman wearing winter clothes walks in Tsim Sha Tsui. The Hong Kong Observatory says a monsoon will bring temperatures further down this week. SCMP / Jelly Tse

The Observatory said the weather on Tuesday would be mainly cloudy, dry and slightly cooler in the morning and at night, with sunny periods in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range from 19 to 24 degrees.