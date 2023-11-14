Temperatures in Hong Kong drop, as fresh monsoon expected to push mercury down to 17 degrees later this week
- Monsoon will bring ‘fine and very dry’ weather as temperatures will continue to drop later this week, Observatory says
- Weather on Tuesday will be cloudy and slightly cooler, with sunny periods in afternoon
Hongkongers woke up to cooler temperatures brought by a northeast monsoon on Tuesday, with the weather forecaster expecting the mercury to drop to 17 degrees Celsius (62 Fahrenheit) later this week.
The Hong Kong Observatory said the monsoon would continue to lower the temperature and bring “fine and very dry” weather over the region.
“At 7.30am, the temperature in each district was about two degrees lower than yesterday [Monday], generally sitting at 19 degrees Celsius or lower,” said Chong Sze-ning, a scientific officer at the Observatory.
“Satellite images showed some gaps in the cloud coverage near Hong Kong.”
The Observatory said the weather on Tuesday would be mainly cloudy, dry and slightly cooler in the morning and at night, with sunny periods in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range from 19 to 24 degrees.
The mercury will drop to as low as 17 degrees on Friday and Saturday before reaching a maximum of 27 degrees next Tuesday, according to the Observatory’s nine-day weather forecast.
The regional weather forecast shows that temperatures in the New Territories will be several degrees lower than in Kowloon and Hong Kong Island, with the mercury in the northern Ta Kwu Ling area expected to dip to 13 degrees early on Friday.
Temperatures in Shek Kong and Lau Fau Shan will fall to 14 degrees Celsius, while Tuen Mun, Sheung Shui, Tai Po, Sha Tin and Tseung Kwan O are expected to drop to 15 degrees on Friday.
Relative humidity will also decrease to a minimum of 30 per cent on Friday and Saturday, with the highest levels reaching 55 per cent.