This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hongkongers woke up to cooler temperatures on Friday, with the mercury plunging by about seven degrees to a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit), the lowest so far this Autumn.

The Observatory said it recorded around 15 degrees in urban areas in the morning, marking a decrease of six to seven degrees compared with Thursday, while the mercury dipped even further in the New Territories.

“Under the influence of an intense northeast monsoon, the weather is generally fine over the coast of Guangdong,” the forecaster said. “It became cool appreciably. The maximum temperature will be around 22 degrees during the day.”

The Observatory recorded temperatures of 15 degrees in urban areas in the morning. Photo: Elson Li

It added the city would experience fresh northerly winds throughout Friday, with strong offshore winds and occasional gales expected on high ground.