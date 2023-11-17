Lee said the Health Bureau would work with the Education Bureau and Social Welfare Department to create a “three tier emergency mechanism” to protect vulnerable pupils.

“We have to tackle this crisis head-on and roll out targeted measures promptly … which is a school-based emergency mechanism.”

“Recently, we have been highly concerned about students committing suicide, which is extremely sad and has rang an alarm bell in the government and among schools, parents and other stakeholders,” Lee told lawmakers.

Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee Ha-yun on Friday told the Legislative Council’s panel on health services that the move was a bid to tackle a surge in suicides and attempts to take their own lives among young people.

She explained the proposed system would mean teachers and social workers could quickly identify pupils with strong suicidal tendencies and provide counselling services.

She added the government could give extra professional help from outside the education system, such as psychologists and medical professionals.

The Education Bureau would also be able to refer youngsters with serious mental health problems to the Hospital Authority with a priority for psychiatric services.

“The Education Bureau will examine the recent incidents of students taking their own lives and analyse the risk factors such as family problems, study pressure or adaptability factors so as to help schools identify those high-risk students and provide for them timely assistance,” Lee said.

The proposal came after as 22 Hong Kong youngsters attempted suicide or took their own lives over the past three months, double the number recorded in the same period last year.

The Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) said the huge increase was down to children struggling to adapt to life after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some lawmakers called for the authorities to cut down on the heavy workload in schools as children had endured huge stress as they tried to catch up on studies disrupted by the pandemic.

“After the pandemic, students have been facing tremendous pressure to catch up on their studies with a lot of homework, tests and exams,” lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan said.

“The workload is too much for them to handle. Can the government intervene and do something about it?”

Fellow legislator Bill Tang Ka-piu backed Chan and suggested the city’s schools should reduce the pressure through adjustments to timetables.

“The schools could cheer up their mood by simply holding sports events or music festivals in the first two weeks of a school term,” he said. “During this period there will be no tests or exams so students can totally relax and enjoy their studies.”

Wong Yan-lung, the chairman of the city’s Advisory Committee on Mental Health, pointed out that many pupils had failed to adapt to the school environment after the pandemic.

“A lot of student suicides were related to the pandemic, as a United Nations study showed many teenagers suffered depression problems because of it,” he said.

“After the pandemic, they are facing the difficulties of catching up with their studies or dealing with their family problems.

“Many of them feel helpless, so schools should put more effort into taking care of highly suicidal students.”

Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai agreed more needed to be done to lessen anxiety in the classroom.

“Schools should see if the workload is too much for students to handle, Sze said. “Also, we will demand schools extend the recess time and the lunch break so students can have more time to relax or take part in some leisure activities such as sports.”

If you have suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services.