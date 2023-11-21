Tour group operators in Hong Kong are calling for calm following an uptick in bedbug infestations in South Korea, Paris and London, with one promising to partly refund customers’ fees if a live pest is found during their trip.

Wing On Travel Service on Tuesday said the first customer to find a live bedbug in a hotel, coach or restaurant on any trip to South Korea between December 1 and February 29 next year would get a refund of some of their travel fees upon their return to Hong Kong.

A member of staff, such as a tour guide or driver, would have to verify the bug discovery.

Bedbugs are small, parasitic, oval-shaped insects, and their bites can cause rashes. Photo: Reuters

“The measure is to put our customers’ minds at ease, and to show our confidence that all the service providers we work with have been carefully vetted to meet hygiene standards,” a Wing On employee said.