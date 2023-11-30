Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority has launched an investigation into the death of a 79-year-old patient after finding that the valve of his oxygen cylinder used during his transfer to an intensive care unit had not been opened.

The Caritas Medical Centre on Wednesday night said that the eye patient had been suspected of suffering from acute intestinal obstruction a day earlier and experienced a drop in oxygen levels while he was being moved from the eye ward to the intensive care unit before he died.

“The hospital is very concerned about the incident, which has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office,” a hospital spokesman said. “A root cause analysis panel will be set up to look into the incident and to review the patient transfer workflow.”

The Caritas Medical Centre said the eye patient was suspected of suffering from acute intestinal obstruction. Photo: Hospital Authority

The patient had undergone surgery for a peptic ulcer and an inguinal hernia, and had been admitted over multiple episodes of intestinal blockages. He was originally scheduled to undergo an eye operation on Wednesday.