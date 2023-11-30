Lam told the Post society should stop “medicalising” mental health problems, a perception that was challenging to tackle.

Lam’s appointment was made amid a rise in the suicide rate among children and adolescents and a series of family tragedies, some of which involved carer stress.

Veteran paediatrician Dr Lam Ching-choi, a member of the city’s top decision-making Executive Council, confirmed he was named chairman of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health on Thursday. He is succeeding former justice chief Wong Yan-lung, whose third two-year term has ended.

The new chairman of a Hong Kong advisory committee has urged the public to stop medicalising mental health issues, following a large-scale survey that found nearly one in four children and adolescents have suffered from disorders in the past year.

“Most students do not have mental health illnesses, and we should not say they do just because they attempted suicide,” he said. “They do have emotional issues, but that does not mean they should be sent to doctors straightaway.

“The first line of defence is always their teachers, schoolmates, family, friends or even the friends they met on social media. Their roles are way more important than a doctor.”

At least 28 students in primary and secondary schools took their own lives this year, compared with 25 in 2022, 25 in 2021, and 21 in 2020.

A citywide survey conducted by Chinese University found nearly one in four children and adolescents suffered from at least one mental disorder in the past year, and more than 8 per cent of secondary school students had suicidal thoughts.

Lam said tackling the surging suicide rate would be one of the key focuses of his work.

Under the government’s three-tier suicide prevention system, the first and second levels focus on raising awareness of mental health universally and supporting at-risk students respectively.

At the third tier, students with mental health problems receive designated services, including treatment by psychiatrists.

Lam said he wished more efforts would be dedicated to the first and second tiers by fostering a more accepting and embracing attitude towards mental health issues.

“Many people had a similar experience during adolescence, they would feel lost in uncertain times, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“This is a microcosm of society. If we can address and reverse this trend, I believe we can apply similar approaches to handle other issues as well.”

Loneliness has been declared a pressing global health threat by the World Health Organization. Photo: May Tse

Lam also noted the World Health Organization had earlier declared loneliness a pressing global health threat, and he had observed more distant interpersonal relationships and a looser social and family structure.

“But we do not have to be lonely, our students are not hopeless, and many people are willing to lend a helping hand and walk with them along the way,” he added. “We need to acknowledge the uniqueness of our problem to tackle it.”

For example, schools and workplaces must acknowledge it was highly possible some students and employees suffered from mental health problems, he said.

They should then create a more inviting environment where they were welcome to express their emotions, instead of accepting it as a norm, he added.

The 62-year-old is currently the chief executive officer of Haven of Hope Christian Service, an NGO that focuses on elderly care and rehabilitation services.

Lam also holds various public positions, including chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development. He was also chairman of the Elderly Commission.

The government also appointed eight new members to the advisory committee, including psychiatry specialists Chang Wing-chung, Peter Tsoi Ting-kwok, and Josephine Grace Wong Wing-san.

Other new members include Chan Sau-kam, Vicky Leung Pui-ki and Paul Yip Siu-fai, from the social service and education sectors, as well as Senior Counsel Sara Tong See-pui and the MTR Corporation’s corporate affairs and branding director Linda Choy Siu-min.

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available.