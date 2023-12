This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hong Kong is likely to experience fewer “cold days” where the mercury will drop to 12 degrees Celsius (53 Fahrenheit) or below this winter, but there may be large temperature fluctuations, the city’s weather forecaster has said.

The Observatory said El Nino, a natural climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean that brought warmer sea-surface temperatures, continued in the past month and was expected to persist in the coming winter and spring.

It added that winter temperatures in the city were rising, with most climate models worldwide forecasting normal to above-normal temperatures over southern China in the coming season.

The forecaster says the city this winter will experience normal to above-normal rainfall. Photo: Sam Tsang

The normal to above-normal temperature range for December to February is 16.8 degrees to 17.7 degrees and above.