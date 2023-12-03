Hongkongers can expect several days of rain and cooler weather later this week, with the temperature set to fall to 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit) or below in several districts.

The Observatory on Sunday said the current northeast monsoon would moderate gradually in the next couple of days and daytime temperatures would vary between 20 degrees and 24 degrees.

But another surge of the monsoon is expected to reach southern China on Wednesday, bringing one or two rain patches.

People visit Tsim Sha Tsui. The forecaster predicted the difference in the day and night temperature would be significant on Thursday, which coincides with the lunar calendar’s daxue or “great snow” in English. Photo: Edmond So

“The dry continental airstream associated with the monsoon will bring mainly fine weather to Guangdong in the following couple of days,” the Observatory said. “Under the influence of an easterly airstream, it will be cloudier with a few rain patches over the coast of Guangdong during the weekend.”

According to the nine-day weather forecast, mainly cloudy weather is expected with rain on Wednesday and from Saturday to Tuesday next week.