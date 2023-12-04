During his speech, Morah called on mainland China to not only eliminate Aids domestically, but also to help Africa and other developing regions in their fight. He also added that Hong Kong should lend a hand.

Erasmus Morah, director and representative of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and Aids (UNAids) China Office, made his remarks at the opening of the 7th Aids forum of Beijing, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan on Monday.

Hong Kong can help bridge the global digital divide in the battle against Aids, a UN official has said, praising the city for slashing the immunodeficiency disease transmission rate by almost half in just seven years.

“Hong Kong is a great window to the world and must do its part and pull together with the mainland to help [defeat] Aids all over the world,” he said after the opening.

UN official Erasmus Morah says Hong Kong can use its digital strengths to fight off Aids globally. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Singling out the cross-continental divide, Morah said the city could contribute as hi-tech solutions, such as digital diagnostics, were needed to assist African countries struggling to get access to people in remote areas.

“Hong Kong is at a very advanced edge [of technology],” he said.

Morah also lauded Hong Kong for bringing down its reported infections so rapidly, calling it a “very rare” achievement in the battles against Aids.

“Well done,” he said. “This is what UNAids preaches – that you can halve new infections in a short space of time.”

According to the Centre for Health Protection, Hong Kong has recorded a significant 43.6 per cent drop in newly reported HIV infections, from a peak of 725 in 2015 to just 409 last year.

Professor David Ho is among those attending the 7th Aids forum of Beijing, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Among those who attended the opening ceremony were acclaimed Aids researcher Professor David Ho and Hong Kong Aids Foundation chairman Leong Che-hung.

While Leong celebrated Hong Kong’s achievements in reducing new HIV infections, he warned against normalising the disease.

He said that medical advancements now allowed those living with HIV to lead a “fairly” normal life, but added: “Regrettably, this has brought on the wrong attitude – that having HIV/Aids is all right.

“Many governments have lost their vigilance against the disease.”

Hong Kong Aids Foundation chairman Leong Che-hung (sixth from left) warns against normalising Aids. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Leong urged those living with HIV/Aids to continue using medication properly and called on Hongkongers to practice safe sex. He noted that the “most important” way to eliminate the disease was to end the stigma surrounding it.

“People will realise ‘OK, I’m HIV positive. I don’t mind telling people because I will get the proper treatment,’” he said.

Last year, the Hong Kong Advisory Council on Aids issued a five-year strategy with the aim to end Aids as a public health threat by 2030 by reducing the number of HIV infections to near zero.

The goal is in line with the aims of UNAids, which seeks to reduce infections and related deaths by 90 per cent by 2030, compared with a 2010 baseline.