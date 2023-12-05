Hong Kong hospital authorities have told a contactor to publicly apologise and cover all losses and expenses incurred as a result of an operating theatre surgical light crashing down and injuring a medical worker in February.

The Hospital Authority on Tuesday said the company – medical technology firm Getinge – had stoked serious safety concerns by performing “below the standard” of its contract requirements, so disciplinary action had to be taken.

Getinge will also be suspended from tendering until next September. The Post has contacted the Swedish-based firm for comment.

No patients were in the operating theatre in United Christian Hospital when the surgical light crashed down on February 18, though one anaesthetic assistant was struck and left with a shoulder injury.