The list, now taken out, included a nephrologist, dermatologist, orthopaedist and general practitioner. A clinic affiliated with the dermatologist was also included.

Bupa made the decision earlier this week after the list, titled “Unrecognised providers in Hong Kong”, sparked concern among doctors, who said the firm did not set clear criteria for medical standards.

A leading British health insurance company has made a U-turn and removed from its website a list of “unrecognised” healthcare providers in Hong Kong after affected medical practitioners expressed shock and regret.

Bupa put on the list several healthcare providers who “did not meet [its] standards” and said it would not cover treatment costs.

It remained unclear when the list was published, but it drew the attention of the medical community after a local media report last week.

“Our ‘de-recognised list’ for international customers with an International Private Medical Insurance policy has been removed pending ongoing review,” the company said in a reply to the Post late on Tuesday.

“There is currently no ‘de-recognised list’ for Bupa domestic (local) customers or international customers, and a list will not be published on 1 January 2024.”

The company added that it understood that service fees of healthcare providers were determined by their professional experience, disease complexity and patients’ condition.

“We work closely with these providers to address any exceptional pricing or discrepancies,” it said.

The company’s website, which was still displaying the list titled “unrecognised providers in Hong Kong” as of Friday, showed “this page is under review” on Wednesday.

Dr Kelvin Ho says the list has harmed his profession and reputation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Renowned nephrologist Dr Kelvin Ho Kai-leung on Tuesday said that he was “deeply shocked” and “regretted” that Bupa had put him on the list without any communication.

“That list has caused public misunderstanding on my professional qualification and medical conduct, and seriously harmed my profession and personal reputation,” said Ho, who is also the president of the Hong Kong Organ Transplant Foundation.

Ho noted he offered patients the most suitable and effective treatment options that they could afford, rather than just considering the situation from insurance companies’ financial perspective.

Ho also said he reserved his legal rights to pursue the matter.

General practitioner Dr Samuel Fu Cho-shun, another physician who was put on the list, told the Post that he echoed what Ho had said.

“I fully identify with Dr Ho’s feelings and absolutely agree with his way of handling the matter. I believe any proper doctor would do and act exactly the same way as Dr Ho did,” Fu said.

He said the quick removal of the list by the company suggested it was aware that something was wrong.

“Clearly Bupa has realised the damage it did to its own public image of being an equitable medical insurance carrier in Hong Kong,” he added. “Bupa is aware that its action is highly inappropriate and will not and cannot stand before the public.

“If Bupa really wants to create such a list of unrecognised medical practitioners, it must make full disclosure with evidence to substantiate its action to the public.”

Fu said he had not received any notification from Bupa when he was included in the list.

Dr Cheng Chi-man, president of the Medical Association, said the list removal was the right move.

He noticed that the list could not be found on Sunday night.

Last Thursday, the association issued a statement, highlighting Bupa’s list and saying it would follow up and write to the Health Bureau.

Cheng said the association found it “unacceptable” to have such a list.

“The list mentioned doctors’ medical standards, which are determined by the Medical Council, and the Academy of Medicine for specialists,” he said.

Cheng also added the company had never revealed the criteria they used in assessing a doctor’s standards or how long the assessment had been made.

“The criteria are unclear,” Cheng said. “Are those criteria just based on commercial calculations … and deviated from doctors’ standards?”

Patients’ rights could also be affected by the list, as their medical cost might suddenly be left uninsured, he said.

The Health Bureau on Wednesday said Bupa Global, which issued the list, had not contacted them on issues related to healthcare providers, adding it had also communicated with the Insurance Authority for further details about the matter.

While Bupa Asia offers products under the voluntary health insurance scheme, which is managed by the bureau, Bupa Global did not participate in the scheme. The bureau said it did not regulate health insurance products offered outside the scheme.