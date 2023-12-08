“My six years of experience told me that, in the future if we hope to do better, the government should seriously consider … whether there should be leadership with abilities of decision-making and execution for cross-bureau and interdepartmental efforts,” he said on Thursday.

Wong, the city’s secretary for justice from 2005 to 2012, said structural changes should be considered in the government to improve coordination between departments and bureaus in implementing mental health policies.

Wong Yan-lung, who finished a six-year stint on the Advisory Committee on Mental Health last week, also recalled some of the scenes that made him push for changes for those deprived of resources and support.

Hong Kong needs a high-level body to coordinate mental health policies, the former chairman of an advisory committee has said, stressing that more concerted efforts would be conducive to tackling such a vast subject.

Wong said the move could help mobilise resources in a more efficient way for mental health initiatives, which often involved the Health Bureau, Labour and Welfare Bureau, and Education Bureau.

“Some departments might have done their policies well, but they might have overlapped a bit,” Wong said.

He said the proposed body could be similar to the Commission on Children, an advisory group led by Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki and involving various government departments in developing policies.

Wong noted that countries such as Britain, Australia and Canada often had officials from different departments launching mental health policies or reports together, showing high-level joint efforts.

To tackle a shortage in psychiatric medical manpower, Wong said the city should also look into diversifying its workforce for mental health services.

He said Hong Kong could learn from the British experience in training people other than psychiatric doctors or nurses to become psychological well-being practitioners to offer counselling to those with mild mental conditions.

In schools, a position of lead mental health coordinator could also be set up to look after the overall policy development in each institution, he said.

The mental well-being of residents has been a matter of increasing concern in recent years, with issues ranging from the months-long anti-government protests in 2019 to the rise of psychiatric conditions as a result of three years of the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced social interaction, and a spate of suicides among primary and secondary pupils.

The mental health well-being of residents has been a matter of increasing concern. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The Education Bureau told lawmakers on Wednesday there had been 31 suspected suicides among students in the first 11 months this year, higher than the annual figures of 14 in 2018, 23 in 2019, 21 in 2020, and 25 each in 2021 and 2022.

“I felt upset when I heard that news and wondered why would this kind of incident happen again?” Wong said.

Residents were also shocked by a knife attack in a shopping centre in June in which two women were stabbed to death by a man reported to be a mental health patient.

Wong said he had noticed the city was filled up with fear afterwards.

“[The incident] has diminished many people’s efforts over the years in reducing discrimination against recovering mental health patients,” he said. “I also wondered how we can do better?”

Describing mental health as a “vast and immense” topic, Wong expressed regret that he was not able to do more on issues related to the elderly during his term.

A recent government-commissioned mental health survey found that around one-fifth of elderly people living in the community had mild neurocognitive disorder. Around 70 per cent of older people in care homes suffered from dementia.

Wong said more would be needed to push for lifestyle changes, such as doing more physical exercise, having a better sleep and engaging in more social activities, to prevent the neurocognitive disorder.

He said that if he could have had more time with the committee, he also would have liked to work with the Elderly Commission in improving the quality of life of care homes residents.

Wong, who passed the baton to new committee chairman Dr Lam Ching-choi, said he was confident his successor would be able to follow up on outstanding mental health issues.

Looking back on his six years on the committee, Wong recalled some scenes that made a lasting impression on him.

He remembered going to psychiatric facility Kwai Chung Hospital on his first official visit, and seeing staff in a child and adolescent ward force-feeding anorexia sufferers.

“Mental health issues could have an immense impact,” he said.

Wong was also struck by another scene during the visit where he saw a woman in her eighties feeding her mentally ill daughter who was around 50 years old.

“Our committee, as well as the entire government, should really work hard, as we need to help people like this – those who were not able to, or found it difficult to, seek help,” he said.

“Those are the very fragile ones in our society.”