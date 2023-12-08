Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority is “well prepared” for a surge in demand for services over winter and will boost the patient capacity of clinics, officials have said, while voicing concerns over respiratory illnesses in children caused by multiple viral infections.

Dr Larry Lee Lap-yip, chief manager at the authority, on Friday said preparations for the expected rise in flu cases included bringing in more staff, setting up an extra 103 beds and boosting the service capacity at general outpatient clinics by 5 to 10 per cent.

“For the surge for the forthcoming winter, due to the temperature change, I think there will be a threat to the healthcare system,” he said.

Dr Larry Lee, chief manager at the authority, says the government body is doing its best to prepare for the winter flu season. Photo: Edmond So

Lee said his concerns stemmed from multiple factors, such as an expected rise in demand amid a decrease in private healthcare services and the possibility of more severe cases over the Christmas holiday.