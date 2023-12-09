“The [centre] was found to have contravened the Code of Practice for Day Procedure Centres under the Private Healthcare Facilities Ordinance, including possession and suspected use of an unlicensed X-ray machine, [and] suspected handling of [unregistered] injectable pharmaceutical products,” the department on Saturday said.

The Department of Health said it had moved to strip Zhong Ji Longevity Day Procedure Centre of its licence after government employees performed a routine inspection in late November.

A day procedure centre in Hong Kong lost its licence on Saturday, amid an investigation into allegations that company staff had handled unregistered injectable products, failed to maintain patient records and illegally used an X-ray machine.

The centre, which is located in Causeway Bay’s Sino Plaza, offers services such as cell ageing tests and platelet-rich plasma injections. The latter is commonly used to treat tendon and muscle injuries.

Only registered doctors can perform injection procedures in the city, with patients advised to check the Medical Council of Hong Kong’s list of approved practitioners before seeking any such services.

The department urged anyone of the centre’s customers to seek medical attention if they feel unwell, adding the business had been told to contact clients who received any potentially unregistered products.

It said the centre had allegedly failed to properly maintain patient records or provide the necessary information about staff performing consultations and handing out drug prescriptions.

The centre was also under investigation on suspicion of attempting to obstruct authorised officers from carrying out their duties, the Department of Health said, adding it would seek prosecution advice from the Department of Justice.

In Hong Kong, anyone caught possessing or using an unlicensed X-ray machine can face up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,400).

Those convicted of illegally supplying pharmaceutical products can spend two years in jail and be fined HK$100,000.

The local medical beauty industry recently came under scrutiny after 19 people contracted a bacterial infection when they received fat removal injections at a site in Lai Chi Kok.

Four people were arrested in early November on suspicion of carrying out unlicensed medical practices.

Two women at another medical beauty parlour in Mong Kok were also arrested in the same month on suspicion of administering injections, such as wrinkle-smoothing Botox jabs, to more than 700 customers over the past year and prescribing steroids to minimise side effects.