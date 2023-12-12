Hongkongers aged 65 or older can start booking the Covid-19 vaccine targeting the XBB variant from Wednesday, while a fresh batch of jabs from another brand is expected to arrive “soon”, health authorities have said.

The announcement on Tuesday followed recommendations made by the government’s medical advisers, who said in October that the XBB-targeted mRNA vaccines could provide better protection and high-risk groups should be prioritised.

Starting from Wednesday 9am, elderly residents can secure a slot for the XBB vaccine through the government online booking system for Thursday onwards.

Elderly residents at a park in Cheung Sha Wan. The government’s medical advisers say the XBB-targeted mRNA vaccines can provide better protection. Photo: Jelly Tse

They can head to community vaccination stations run by private clinics or designated general outpatient clinics under the Hospital Authority.