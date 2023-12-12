Elderly Hongkongers can apply for Covid XBB jabs on Wednesday, new batch to arrive ‘soon’
- Starting 9am on Wednesday, elderly residents can apply for a slot for the vaccine through the government online booking system
- First batch of XBB-targeted vaccines from BioNTech and Pfizer arrived in November, with fresh order from Moderna also expected to arrive soon
Hongkongers aged 65 or older can start booking the Covid-19 vaccine targeting the XBB variant from Wednesday, while a fresh batch of jabs from another brand is expected to arrive “soon”, health authorities have said.
The announcement on Tuesday followed recommendations made by the government’s medical advisers, who said in October that the XBB-targeted mRNA vaccines could provide better protection and high-risk groups should be prioritised.
Starting from Wednesday 9am, elderly residents can secure a slot for the XBB vaccine through the government online booking system for Thursday onwards.
They can head to community vaccination stations run by private clinics or designated general outpatient clinics under the Hospital Authority.
Designated specialist outpatient clinics and Elderly Health Centres in the public sector will also start providing the XBB vaccine from Thursday.
Residents staying in care homes for the elderly and the disabled will also be given vaccination through outreach services under the government programme.
Residents in high-risk groups can receive an additional Covid-19 vaccine booster for free if it has been at least six months since their last vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 infection.
But authorities did not specify when it would be delivered to the city.
Regarding how the two brands of vaccines would be dispensed to residents, the government said it would follow the precedent for inoculations with more than one brand.
In a press release, authorities cited the flu vaccine arrangement as an example saying they would “assess the remaining shelf life to supply different types of XBB mRNA vaccines, which is in accordance with vaccination arrangements for general vaccines”.
During the second phase, eligibility would be extended to other high-risk priority groups, including people aged 50 to 64, adults aged 18 to 49 with chronic diseases, people aged six months or above with immunocompromising conditions, pregnant women and healthcare workers.
“The government will closely monitor the demand for XBB vaccines and launch the second phase at appropriate times,” authorities said.