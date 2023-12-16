The Hong Kong Observatory on Saturday issued the first cold weather warning for the season as temperatures plunged to as low as 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 Fahrenheit), with the mercury predicted to drop to single digits overnight in the New Territories.

The weather forecaster, which issued the warning at 6am, said minimum temperatures in urban areas in the evening would sit at about 12 degrees. The cooler weather was expected to continue through to Thursday, after which temperatures would rise.

Residents on Saturday were seen wearing coats and jumpers amid the cooler temperatures, with some putting on hats and scarves.

At Tai Mo Shan, a high ground area in Kowloon, the temperature has lingered below 10 degrees since the morning, reaching 5.9 degrees at its lowest point.