Hong Kong Observatory issues first cold weather warning for winter, as mercury dips to 12 degrees Celsius
- Temperatures drop to 12 degrees Celsius in urban areas, with cool temperatures expected through to Thursday
- Forecaster urges residents to keep warm, with temperature in one area of Kowloon hitting 5.9 degrees in the morning
The Hong Kong Observatory on Saturday issued the first cold weather warning for the season as temperatures plunged to as low as 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 Fahrenheit), with the mercury predicted to drop to single digits overnight in the New Territories.
The weather forecaster, which issued the warning at 6am, said minimum temperatures in urban areas in the evening would sit at about 12 degrees. The cooler weather was expected to continue through to Thursday, after which temperatures would rise.
Residents on Saturday were seen wearing coats and jumpers amid the cooler temperatures, with some putting on hats and scarves.
At Tai Mo Shan, a high ground area in Kowloon, the temperature has lingered below 10 degrees since the morning, reaching 5.9 degrees at its lowest point.
“Under the influence of the winter monsoon associated with a cold front, temperatures will fall appreciably and there will be a few rain patches over the coastal areas of Guangdong today,” the forecaster said.
It added that persistently cold and generally fine weather were expected in southern China for the middle and latter parts of next week.
The forecaster said temperatures were “generally about 10 degrees lower than those of yesterday”, urging residents to keep warm.
A strong monsoon signal was also issued at 6am, with expected winds reaching an average speed of more than 40km/h.
Saturday was forecast to be mainly cloudy and dry, with temperatures ranging from 12 degrees to 24 degrees in urban areas, and a few degrees lower in the New Territories and on high ground.
The cold weather is expected to continue on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime lows expected to reach 12 degrees.
Eighteen temporary shelters across the city run by the Home Affairs Department were opened on Saturday for those in need while the cold weather warning is in force.
Health authorities also reminded the public, particularly the elderly and people with chronic illnesses, to protect their health during the cold weather, which could easily trigger or exacerbate diseases.
The Observatory earlier said winter temperatures in Hong Kong showed a significant long-term rising trend because of climate warming. It forecast that the city was likely to experience fewer cold days – when the mercury dropped to 12 degrees or below – this winter compared with the previous one, when 13 were recorded.