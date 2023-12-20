Fire in Hong Kong public housing estate leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured

A fire in a Hong Kong public housing estate has left one person dead and six others injured.

Police said they were alerted to the blaze in Kwai Tung House at Tung Tau Estate in Wong Tai Sin at around 7.20am on Wednesday, with reports of sounds of explosions coming from a flat on a lower floor.

Firefighters broke into the home and found a woman, her two daughters and a charred body.

The mother suffered injuries to her head and hand. She was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan with one of her daughters, according to the force. Her other daughter was also injured.