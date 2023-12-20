Fire in Hong Kong public housing estate leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
- Blaze broke out at Tung Tau Estate in Wong Tai Sin at around 7.20am
- Emergency personnel evacuated about 10 residents from building
A fire in a Hong Kong public housing estate has left one person dead and six others injured.
Police said they were alerted to the blaze in Kwai Tung House at Tung Tau Estate in Wong Tai Sin at around 7.20am on Wednesday, with reports of sounds of explosions coming from a flat on a lower floor.
Firefighters broke into the home and found a woman, her two daughters and a charred body.
The mother suffered injuries to her head and hand. She was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan with one of her daughters, according to the force. Her other daughter was also injured.
Police said three other residents reported feeling unwell after inhaling heavy smoke.
About 10 residents self-evacuated from the building. The fire was extinguished at around 8am.
The force said it was still investigating the cause of the blaze.
It added that it had also received a report that someone had fallen from the building around the same time as the fire, but did not confirm if the two cases were related.