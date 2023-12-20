Dim sum, milk tea or Bruce Lee’s Chinese name? Hongkongers vote for typhoon titles as weather forecaster celebrates its 140th anniversary
- Hongkongers have until January 7 to make their choices, with the results set to be announced in the same month
- Among the names listed are neon, pandas ‘An An’, ‘Jia Jia’, ‘Pui Pui’ the crocodile, hibiscus and Bak-lan
Dim sum, milk tea and Siu-lung, the Chinese name of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, are among potential typhoon titles shortlisted by Hong Kong’s weather forecaster for public voting starting on Wednesday.
The activity celebrating the Observatory’s 140th anniversary aims to expand a reserve list of tropical storm names, to be submitted to a typhoon committee set up by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and the World Meteorological Organization.
The list of tropical cyclone names with local characteristics nominated by the committee’s 14 members has been in place since 2000. The members are expected to pick 10 new names from the city.
The public has now been invited to vote for 20 out of 40 names that have been shortlisted in the activity’s first stage and win a souvenir, according to the forecaster.
Among those 40 names are Siu-lung, dim sum, milk tea, neon, a feature of local night scene and Sing-si, the Chinese traditional celebration activity known as lion dance.
Names of Ocean Park pandas “An An” and “Jia Jia”, “Pui Pui” the crocodile, who lives in the wetland park, as well as unique ecological species found in the local wetlands, including hoppfish and tree frog, are also on the list.
Also listed are signature plants, such as hibiscus and white jade orchid tree, known as Bak-lan.
Voters have until January 7 to make their choices, with the results set to be announced in the same month.