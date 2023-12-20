Dim sum, milk tea and Siu-lung, the Chinese name of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, are among potential typhoon titles shortlisted by Hong Kong’s weather forecaster for public voting starting on Wednesday.

The activity celebrating the Observatory’s 140th anniversary aims to expand a reserve list of tropical storm names, to be submitted to a typhoon committee set up by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and the World Meteorological Organization.

Siu-lung, the Chinese name of Bruce Lee, is on the list. Photo: May Tse

The list of tropical cyclone names with local characteristics nominated by the committee’s 14 members has been in place since 2000. The members are expected to pick 10 new names from the city.

The public has now been invited to vote for 20 out of 40 names that have been shortlisted in the activity’s first stage and win a souvenir, according to the forecaster.