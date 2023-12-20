“[It will be] persistently cold in the morning and at night in the next few days and on Christmas Day,” the Observatory said.

The city’s weather forecaster on Wednesday said the winter monsoon would continue to bring cold and dry weather to southern Chinese coastal areas over the next few days, with the temperatures expected to range between 10 and 18 degrees between Thursday and Monday.

Hongkongers can expect chilly weather during the winter solstice and Christmas, as the mercury is set to drop to as low as 10 degrees Celsius on Friday.

“It will be dry. The minimum temperatures on the winter solstice will be around 10 degrees in the urban areas, and a few degrees lower in the New Territories.”

The mercury is expected to drop on Christmas Day on Monday. Photo: Elson Li

The winter solstice, or dong zhi, marks the longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere.

In the Chinese lunar calendar, it usually means being in the “extreme of winter” and signifies a turning point for longer days to come.

According to Chinese tradition, the day is typically celebrated with family by eating glutinous rice balls, or tang yuan, which symbolise prosperity and unity on the darkest day of the year.

The forecaster issued a cold weather warning on Wednesday, expecting moderate to fresh northerly winds, which will be occasionally strong offshore.

The temperature during the winter solstice on Friday will range from 10 to 15 degrees, while it will vary between 12 and 18 degrees on Christmas Day on Monday.

“People are advised to put on warm clothes and ensure adequate indoor ventilation,” the forecaster said.

“If you know of elderly people or people with chronic medical conditions staying alone, please call or visit them occasionally to check if they need any assistance.”

People are advised to put on warm clothes and ensure indoor ventilation. Photo: Sam Tsang

It also advised the public to inspect their heaters before using and place them away from any combustibles, while warning against lighting fires indoors.

The weather is expected to be mainly temperate over the coastal areas of southern China early next week. A moderating winter monsoon is likely to slightly push temperatures up midweek.

According to the nine-day weather forecast, the mercury will range from 14 to 21 degrees between Tuesday and Friday next week.

Hong Kong recorded the coldest day of the year in 2023 on January 29, when the mercury fell to 9.8 degrees.

The forecaster earlier said winter temperatures in the city showed a significant long-term upwards trend because of climate warming. It forecast that the city was likely to experience fewer cold days – when the mercury dropped to 12 degrees or below – this winter compared with the previous two years, when 13 were recorded each year.