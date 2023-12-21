Hong Kong woke up to its coldest morning this winter on Thursday, with the mercury dropping below 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) in urban areas.

The Hong Kong Observatory said it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees in the morning at its Tsim Sha Tsui headquarters, the season’s lowest this year.

Temperatures on Tai Mo Shan, Hong Kong’s tallest mountain at 957 metres (3,140 feet), dipped to near freezing at 0.3 degrees at around 4am.

Sheung Shui and Tai Po in the New Territories recorded temperatures below 8 degrees, while the mercury in the Kowloon neighbourhoods of Wong Tai Sin and Kowloon City hovered at about 9 degrees.