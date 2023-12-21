Hong Kong wakes to coldest morning this winter, as mercury drops below 10 degrees Celsius
- Hong Kong Observatory says it recorded minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees at its Tsim Sha Tsui headquarters, lowest for season so far this year
- Cold weather expected to last until Christmas Day, when temperatures will rise slightly to between 12 and 18 degrees
Hong Kong woke up to its coldest morning this winter on Thursday, with the mercury dropping below 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) in urban areas.
The Hong Kong Observatory said it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees in the morning at its Tsim Sha Tsui headquarters, the season’s lowest this year.
Temperatures on Tai Mo Shan, Hong Kong’s tallest mountain at 957 metres (3,140 feet), dipped to near freezing at 0.3 degrees at around 4am.
Sheung Shui and Tai Po in the New Territories recorded temperatures below 8 degrees, while the mercury in the Kowloon neighbourhoods of Wong Tai Sin and Kowloon City hovered at about 9 degrees.
The forecaster expected the weather to remain cloudy and dry, with humidity levels averaging 60 per cent.
The city will also experience moderate to fresh northerly winds that are strong offshore and on high ground.
“The winter monsoon will continue to bring cold and dry weather to the coastal areas of southern China in the next few days,” the forecaster said.
Temperatures would rise slightly by the middle of next week as the monsoon moderated, it added.
A cold weather warning signal has been in force since 4.20pm on Wednesday, with the government opening temporary shelters run by the Home Affairs Department across the city for those in need.
Residents can expect the cold weather to remain through to Christmas, with temperatures ranging between 10 to 15 degrees on Friday, which is the day of the winter solstice.
Also known as dong zhi, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
Temperatures will rise slightly on Christmas Day on Monday, with the mercury expected to range between 12 and 18 degrees.