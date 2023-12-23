Discovery of African swine fever at Hong Kong farm prompts plan to cull 2,800 pigs

Hong Kong conservation authorities will cull 2,800 pigs after an outbreak of African swine fever was uncovered at a farm in Yuen Long.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) on Saturday said the operation would take place next week after a test of 60 samples taken from the farm in Lau Fau Shan found at least four pigs had contracted the virus.

Officials had also arranged an inspection of two other pig farms within 3km (1.86 miles) of the initial site to collect samples for further testing, it said.

“For the sake of prudence, the AFCD has also temporarily suspended movements of pigs on these farms until further notice,” a spokesman said. “No reports of abnormalities from pig farms outside the 3km zone have been received so far.