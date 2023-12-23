Discovery of African swine fever at Hong Kong farm prompts plan to cull 2,800 pigs
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department say operation will take place next week, after four pigs at farm in Lau Fau Shan test positive for virus
- ‘AFCD staff are conducting visits to all local licensed pig farms to ensure biosecurity measures have been properly implemented,’ spokesman says
Hong Kong conservation authorities will cull 2,800 pigs after an outbreak of African swine fever was uncovered at a farm in Yuen Long.
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) on Saturday said the operation would take place next week after a test of 60 samples taken from the farm in Lau Fau Shan found at least four pigs had contracted the virus.
Officials had also arranged an inspection of two other pig farms within 3km (1.86 miles) of the initial site to collect samples for further testing, it said.
“For the sake of prudence, the AFCD has also temporarily suspended movements of pigs on these farms until further notice,” a spokesman said. “No reports of abnormalities from pig farms outside the 3km zone have been received so far.
“AFCD staff are conducting visits to all local licensed pig farms to ensure biosecurity measures have been properly implemented; and have continued close surveillance to detect pigs with abnormalities and if a farm is infected as early as possible.”
The department said the virus was not a zoonotic disease and could not be contracted by humans, but reminded the public to thoroughly cook pork before eating it.
Authorities also stressed that the operation of local slaughterhouses and the overall supply of live pigs were unaffected by the incident.
In early November, authorities culled 5,600 pigs after samples from a farm in the Lau Fau Shan tested positive for the virus. It was not immediately clear if the incidents involved the same location.