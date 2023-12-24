Hongkongers wake up to chilly Christmas Eve as cold weather warning enters sixth day
- Temperatures reach as low as 2.9 degrees Celsius in some parts of New Territories, as rest of the city enjoys few more degrees of warmth
- Observatory cancels frost warning on Sunday morning after 16 hours, with few patches observed in coldest parts of city
Hong Kong’s cold weather warning entered its sixth day as the city’s forecaster on Christmas Eve clocked temperatures as low as 2.9 degrees Celsius (37.22 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the New Territories.
The Observatory said the reading taken at Ta Kwu Ling, close to the border with mainland China, was a clear drop from the low of five degrees logged there on Saturday.
But much of the city was enjoying a few more degrees of warmth than those in the north, with the maximum temperatures reaching 16.9 degrees as of Sunday noon.
Hiker on Hong Kong’s highest peak missing amid freezing cold
The forecaster also cancelled a 16-hour frost warning at 8.15am. No frost was observed on roads and fields in Ta Kwu Ling, but several patches appeared on parked vehicles.
Tai Mo Shan, the city’s highest peak at 957 metres (3,140 feet), was unscathed by frost despite it usually having several patches amid cold spells.
The mercury in the area had dipped to two degrees on Saturday, but sluggishly climbed up to between five and nine degrees on Sunday.
Rescue workers have ceased search efforts around Tai Mo Shan for a Mandarin-speaking man, who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
The Observatory said conditions on Christmas Eve would continue to be fine, as a winter monsoon affecting the southern Chinese coast brought cold and dry weather.
A day earlier, the forecaster said Hong Kong this year would experience its first cold Christmas in nine years, as previous holidays from 2014 to 2022 had seen temperatures ranging between 14.1 and 19 degrees.
Temperatures on Monday would likely range between 11 and 17 degrees, with slightly lower readings expected in the New Territories, it said.
Humidity will remain low, varying from 35 per cent to 65 per cent.
The Observatory added that temperatures would rise in subsequent days.
On Sunday, the forecaster said the city faced an “extreme” fire as a dry conditions prompted a report at 6am.