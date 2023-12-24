This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hong Kong’s cold weather warning entered its sixth day as the city’s forecaster on Christmas Eve clocked temperatures as low as 2.9 degrees Celsius (37.22 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the New Territories.

The Observatory said the reading taken at Ta Kwu Ling, close to the border with mainland China, was a clear drop from the low of five degrees logged there on Saturday.

But much of the city was enjoying a few more degrees of warmth than those in the north, with the maximum temperatures reaching 16.9 degrees as of Sunday noon.

The forecaster also cancelled a 16-hour frost warning at 8.15am. No frost was observed on roads and fields in Ta Kwu Ling, but several patches appeared on parked vehicles.