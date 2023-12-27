The “18111 – Mental Health Support Hotline” will be available 24 hours a day.

“This is the first time the government has fully funded a support hotline which coordinates the services from over 20 government and non-government organisations,” he said, adding that immediate referrals would be given to users for more specific services and follow-up.

Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau on Wednesday said the hotline provided “real-time” and “person-to-person” services, and he encouraged residents with mental health needs to call it on 18111.

Hongkongers struggling with mental health issues can call a government-backed support hotline for around-the-clock counselling starting on Thursday.

“We have at least six staff on the line at any time. If there is any surge in demand at any particular time, there will be on-call service for that,” he said. “We want to ensure that we can cope with the service demand in case there is a need.”

He added that if no one answered, the computer system would ensure staff called back within 30 minutes.

The hotline was mentioned in last year’s policy address among initiatives to tackle mental health issues.

Authorities also proposed it in June among 10 measures after two women were stabbed to death at a shopping centre allegedly by a man who was said to have mental health issues.

Mental wellbeing has come into the spotlight in recent years, as the city has gone through the months-long anti-government protests in 2019, followed by almost three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Education Bureau this month said there had been 31 suspected suicides among students in the first 11 months the year, higher than the annual figures of 14 in 2018, 23 in 2019, 21 in 2020, and 25 each in 2021 and 2022.

Lo said the number “18111” was designed to be easy for residents to remember, adding that “18” symbolised that the hotline covered all districts and “111” meant that the public could access one-stop services through a single call.

“We hope that the hotline number will come to the minds of people from all age groups and backgrounds when they are experiencing mental health problems,” he said.

“Caretakers, friends and relatives can also call the number if they notice anyone struggling with their mental health.”

Dr Lam Ching-choi, the newly appointed chairman of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health, said authorities would collect data from the hotline services to understand users’ emotional and service needs.

He did not rule out the possibility of extending the hotline to other text-based social media platforms.

Wong Yan-lung, the former chairman of the advisory committee, agreed that it could be difficult for people experiencing mental health problems to spend time looking up hotline numbers, saying the city needed one that could be easily “imprinted on people’s minds”.

Fung Cheung-tim, the director of Richmond Fellowship of Hong Kong, an NGO commissioned by the government to operate the hotline and arrange referrals to other groups, said it expected to receive 300 to 400 calls per day through the service.

The organisation had planned flexible staffing arrangements to suit service demand with its 20 workers and about 140 trained volunteers, he said.