Liang said the initiative was based on similar “low intensity models” rolled out in Australia and the United Kingdom which involved shorter therapy sessions for those with mild to moderate mental health issues.

“There’s a severe shortage of psychiatrists in Hong Kong, so the [iACT programme] is a way to fill the gap,” said Carol Liang, deputy CEO of Mind HK. “Through the appeal, we really just want to improve access to the programme.”

Mind HK is aiming to raise HK$175,000 (US$22,401) by the end of the year to support its Improving Access to Communities Therapies (iACT) programme, a pilot project launched last year that provides free counselling to those with depression and anxiety.

A Hong Kong mental health charity is seeking to expand the coverage of its free counselling programme through a holiday fundraiser amid a spike in youth suicides and mental health issues across the city.

She added that the recovery rate among those between the ages of 18 and 24 who took part in Mind HK’s pilot project was 70 per cent.

The programme provides manualised mental health intervention, consisting of six to eight sessions offered free of charge, each conducted by a well-being practitioner trained by the charity.

“The main kind of unique factor that brought us to this type of model was that it’s scalable and it’s cost efficient,” Liang said. “It really is a way to transform mental healthcare.”

Initially focused on youth, Mind HK has widened its coverage to provide services to adults, helping 750 residents across 45 host organisations through the programme, including secondary schools.

“The students who take part in the programme have responded positively, and our school has benefited a lot from being a host organisation of this programme,” said Wong Chun-pong, a special education needs coordinator at the SKH Lam Woo Memorial Secondary School.

Mental well-being has been a matter of increasing concern in the city recently, especially among youth.

There were at least 31 suspected suicides among primary and secondary pupils in the first 11 months of 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

A study by Chinese University in November found that nearly one in four children and adolescents had suffered from at least one mental disorder in the past year, and more than 8 per cent of secondary pupils had thoughts about suicide.

There were at least 31 suspected suicides among primary and secondary pupils in the first 11 months of 2023, more than double the total for 2018 and a 24 per cent increase over last year, according to authorities. The city’s education chief cited post-pandemic challenges as one of the reasons.

Wait times to see a specialist for mental health patients deemed non-urgent could reach up to 95 weeks between October 2022 and September 2023, according to statistics from the Hospital Authority.

Training well-being practitioners is a key component of the iACT programme. About 50 people have completed an 11-month scheme, which consists of two months of training followed by a nine-month placement. The charity is hoping to raise the number of practitioners to 180 by 2026.

Hongkonger Jacky Chow Chun-kei, 24, underwent training to become a wellbeing practitioner. Having grown up in the city, he was familiar with the struggles people faced.

“People see mental health issues in Hong Kong in a broadly negative way,” he said. “People avoid talking about it, they think they’re weak [which] is definitely not the case.”

Jacky Chow, 24, underwent training to become a wellbeing practitioner as part of Mind HK’s Improving Access to Communities Therapies (iACT) programme. Photo: Handout

Now working with Mind HK as the iACT programme’s research and project coordinator, Chow said he was “thankful” for the frontline experience.

“You can see the impact even in the way [those who receive counselling] talk about their homework,” he said.

Mind HK is accepting applications for the latest batch of practitioners until December 31.

Liang said those looking to join should have a strong interest in mental health and a desire to work in frontline positions, but while a psychology or related degree was preferred, it was not necessary.

She added donations under the appeal would directly support the salaries of well-being practitioners once they graduated from the programme and a sum of HK$375 could cover one session.

Ultimately, Liang said the goal was to help break the stigma surrounding mental health and improve access to support in Hong Kong.

“The stigma around mental health in Hong Kong is quite strong and pervasive,” Liang said. “We have to change the narrative around mental health in order to [normalise discussions about it].”

“Mind HK’s vision is to ensure no one in Hong Kong has to face a mental health problem alone.”