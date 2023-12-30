The Environmental Protection Department on Saturday said it had recorded “higher than normal” air pollution levels, with 11 of its 18 monitoring stations as of 6pm flagging very high health risks and another coming back with a serious reading.

In Hong Kong, air pollution levels are graded on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), which uses a scale of 1 to 10 and a special “10+” reading that are grouped into the categories of low, moderate, high, very high and serious health risks.

Hong Kong environmental authorities have warned of “very high” or “serious” health risks from air pollution in some parts of the city, pointing to a recent lack of strong winds to disperse pollutants.

“Winds will be weak during this weekend, which is unfavourable for pollutant dispersion,” the department said. “It is expected that the nitrogen dioxide and particulate levels will be higher than normal. The Health Risk Category at general and roadside stations may reach high or above.”

The index takes into consideration four different types of air pollutants, comprising ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and particulate matter.

The serious health risk reading was recorded at the department’s Tai Po site at 6pm, while very high level ones were logged at 11 locations such as Sai Ying Pun, Causeway Bay, Central, Mong Kok, Tsuen Wan, Yuen Long and Sha Tin.

But the department said it expected the city’s air quality to improve in the coming few days, as a northeastern monsoon was expected to produce a spell of windy weather.

Authorities also urged children, the elderly and anyone with existing heart conditions or respiratory illnesses not to overexert themselves physically and to minimise their outdoor activities in areas flagged as very high risk.

Pollution levels create hazy visibility along Victoria Harbour’s skyline on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee

The public was also advised to reduce their time spent outside or exercising outdoors, particularly in areas with heavy traffic, the department added.

“ When the AQHI is at the very high level, employers of outdoor workers performing heavy manual work are advised to assess the risk of outdoor work and take appropriate preventive measures to protect the health of their employees,” it said.

“At a serious level, employers of all outdoor workers are advised to assess the risk of outdoor work and take appropriate preventive measures to protect the health of their employees.”

The Education Bureau also told all schools to visit its website for guidance on how to safeguard students’ health, as well as track air pollution readings.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the weather would be warm over the coast of Guangdong province during daytime on Sunday, with dry and sunny periods.

Temperatures would range from 19 to 24 degrees Celsius (66.2 to 75.2 Fahrenheit) that day, before becoming windy and slightly cooler in the following days.