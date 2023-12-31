Hong Kong to finish 2023 with warmest New Year’s Eve on record at 25.7 degrees, as weather forecaster predicts windy start to 2024
- Maximum temperature reaches 25.7 degrees on Sunday as of 1pm, the highest since records began in 1884, according to the Observatory
- Residents can expect winds to pick up in the evening, before a mainly cloudy New Year’s Day with mercury ranging between 18 and 21 degrees
Hong Kong will finish 2023 with its warmest New Year’s Eve on record at 25.7 degrees Celsius (78.3 Fahrenheit) as of 1pm on Sunday, while the city’s weather forecaster has told residents to expect a windy couple of days ahead for the start of 2024.
The Observatory also forecast evening winds for the final night of the year and said the mercury would range between 18 and 21 degrees on New Year’s Day before dropping to as low as 15 degrees later in the week on Thursday.
“[It is] the highest temperature on New Year’s Eve on record since 1884 [when the data began],” the weather forecaster said.
It expected the mercury on Sunday to be between 19 and 26 degrees, with mainly “fine” and “dry” weather and low visibility amid weak winds over the coast of Guangdong province. The night would have cloudy periods and light winds would increase in strength.
A northeast monsoon was expected to reach the coast of southern China in the evening, the Observatory added.
The forecaster expected the weather to be windy in the first couple of days in 2024, with conditions mainly cloudy on New Year’s Day.
“Under the influence of a replenishment of the monsoon, it will be persistently cool in the morning and at night over southern China in the middle and latter parts of this week,” it said.