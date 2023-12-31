Hong Kong will finish 2023 with its warmest New Year’s Eve on record at 25.7 degrees Celsius (78.3 Fahrenheit) as of 1pm on Sunday, while the city’s weather forecaster has told residents to expect a windy couple of days ahead for the start of 2024.

The Observatory also forecast evening winds for the final night of the year and said the mercury would range between 18 and 21 degrees on New Year’s Day before dropping to as low as 15 degrees later in the week on Thursday.

“[It is] the highest temperature on New Year’s Eve on record since 1884 [when the data began],” the weather forecaster said.

It expected the mercury on Sunday to be between 19 and 26 degrees, with mainly “fine” and “dry” weather and low visibility amid weak winds over the coast of Guangdong province. The night would have cloudy periods and light winds would increase in strength.