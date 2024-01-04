The prediction was based on two key indicators, according to Chuang. The first was the hospital admission rate of patients with a principal flu diagnosis, which had already exceeded the threshold signalling the start of a peak season.

“Based on the latest surveillance data, we soon, probably next week, may enter the flu surge period,” Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Centre for Health Protection’s communicable disease branch, said during a press conference.

The officials on Thursday called on the public, especially members of high-risk groups, to get flu and coronavirus shots to avoid serious conditions.

Hong Kong is expected to enter the peak winter flu season next week, health officials have warned, amid an upwards trend in Covid-19 infections.

The second key indicator was the percentage of respiratory specimens handled by public laboratories, which was also approaching the threshold.

“If both [indicators] are above the threshold, it means we have entered the flu surge period,” Chuang said.

Currently, influenza A subtype H3 is the most prevalent type of flu virus in the city, taking up about 80 per cent of infections. It is followed by influenza B and flu A subtype H1.

People walk along the waterfront in Tsuen Wan. The hospital admission rate of patients with a principal flu diagnosis has exceeded the threshold. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Chuang said that serious flu cases had also been slightly increasing, with 23 registered last week, up from 10 in the week before.

Health authorities noted the city was also recording more Covid-19 infections.

“The overall active level of Covid-19 has also significantly increased,” Chuang said, stressing the viral load in sewage samples and the number of infection cases had risen.

But serious and fatal Covid-19 cases had not significantly increased, she said.

Officials expected JN. 1, which the World Health Organization (WHO) listed as a “variant of interest”, could replace XBB to become the dominant Covid-19 strain in the city.

“This variant has a growth advantage over other existing variants,” Chuang said, adding a significant increase in the proportion of this strain out of all coronavirus infections overseas had been recorded within a short period of time.

Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan (middle) urges the public to get vaccinated against flu and Covid. Photo: Dickson Lee

She said a similar phenomenon had also been observed in Hong Kong, adding that 60 per cent of patients’ specimens and 26 per cent of sewage samples had the emerging variant.

“The WHO said no evidence showing JN.1 could bring extra public health risks globally, compared with other circulating strains such as XBB,” she said, noting that the vaccine targeting XBB could also offer cross-protection against JN.1.

The city’s government has procured 200,000 doses of XBB vaccine, with priority vaccination given to the high-risk groups.

Dr Albert Au Ka-wing, head of the centre’s emergency response and programme management branch, said that about 20,000 doses had been injected since mid-December when the vaccine was made available.