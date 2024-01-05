The oldest male Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park has died at the age of 40.

The attraction said Molly became weak on New Year’s Eve and died on Thursday despite round-the-clock care from its veterinary and animal care team.

“Molly, like our other dolphins, played a vital role as an ambassador at Ocean Park and resided in the Marine Mammal Breeding and Research Centre next to the Ocean Park Veterinary Centre,” it said.

The popular park, in Aberdeen in Hong Kong’s Southern district, said a necropsy was being carried out to determine the exact cause of Molly’s death, adding that bottlenose dolphins entered their senior years at age 40.