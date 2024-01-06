Hong Kong currently has 43 pig farms, with the outbreak affecting about one-fifth of them.

The government in November conducted its biggest pig culling operation on record, putting down more than 14,000 animals, after samples from eight farms in Lau Fau Shan, San Tin and Kwu Tong tested positive for the virus.

Hong Kong should learn to live with African swine fever and move away from mass pig culls, a top veterinary expert has said, as farmers urge authorities to step up financial support and testing measures amid the city’s largest outbreak of the disease.

According to local and overseas health authorities, humans cannot be infected by African swine fever and the condition does not pose any food safety risk. But the mortality rate for pigs can reach up to 100 per cent, with no effective vaccines or treatments currently available.

Dirk Pfeiffer, chair professor of One Health at City University’s college of veterinary medicine, is also urging farms to step up biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of outbreaks. Photo: Felix Wong

Dirk Pfeiffer, chair professor of One Health at City University’s college of veterinary medicine, said that Hong Kong would need to learn how to live with the virus.

“I think we may well have to do the same as most affected countries in the region, including mainland China, Vietnam and the Philippines, [which are all] living with the virus,” he said.

The veterinary expert also pointed to the large number of pig farms in Southeast and East Asia with low biosecurity measures and the region’s very high pork consumption as reasons for changing tact.

“Under these circumstances, a control policy based on the culling of all pigs on infected farms is neither justifiable nor sustainable,” Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer said one approach was to adopt selective culling through the effective separation of pig pens at each farm, meaning only the animals in the affected areas would need to be put down.

He added that the strategy was already being used on the mainland and in Vietnam and that he hoped Hong Kong could follow suit.

In 2019, Hong Kong recorded its first case of African swine fever after a pig imported from the mainland tested positive at the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse, followed by another one later that same year.

The cases led to two culling operations and saw more than 10,000 pigs put down that year.

Hong Kong’s first local outbreak occurred in 2021, but was limited to a single farm.

Discussing the recent outbreak, Pfeiffer said live pigs, pork products and contaminated clothing and vehicles could have helped transmit the virus.

Infected wild pigs could also have spread the disease to farms, he added.

Federation of Hong Kong Agriculture Associations chairman Chan Kin-yip said he believed the government’s initial efforts to collect infected carcasses and excrement could have caused cross-contamination between pig farms.

Authorities later started disposing of carcasses and excrement at a landfill that was far from uninfected livestock in the hopes of preventing cross-contamination, he added.

Chan, who co-owns a pig farm of about 1,900 animals, expressed concerns that the outbreak could lead to a decline in fortunes for the industry.

He explained that farms affected by large-scale culls would need about 18 to 24 months to thoroughly disinfect their facilities and raise a new batch of pigs.

“We are concerned about whether pig farmers will be able to resume business 24 months later,” Chan said.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department staff carry out a pig cull in November. Photo: Dickson Lee

The industry chief said more government financial support, on top of the existing market-price-based compensation for affected farms, was needed as businesses would not be able to make any income for up to two years.

“There should be [financial] support to farmers’ daily lives … similar to the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance scheme,” Chan said, referring to a welfare scheme to help those who cannot financially support themselves.

Hong Kong Livestock Industry Association vice-chairman Lam Wing-yuen said he believed the current outbreak would downscale the industry, adding that Hong Kong was experiencing its most serious outbreak so far.

“I can say that it will not even be a short amount of time before the production quantity of Hong Kong pig farms drops by half or even more,” he said.

Lam, who also owns a pig farm, said the cause of the current outbreak could be the lack of government testing for the virus on live pigs and pork imported from the mainland, adding that an outbreak was also taking place across the border.

Another issue was that authorities did not enforce laws preventing people from bringing in pork or pork products from the mainland or overseas to Hong Kong, he said.

“When it gets to a point where we cannot defend against the virus any more, there will be a day where cases will skyrocket,” he said. “This is the situation we are in now.”

But Lam said it was impossible for the industry to live with African swine fever as the virus affected the amount of piglets each pig could produce and would start to cut into farmers’ profits.

A healthy pig could give birth to 10 piglets, but one infected with African swine fever would only produce three to four, he noted.

Meanwhile, Pfeiffer urged local farms to improve their biosecurity measures, such as setting effective fences to limit contact with wild pigs and ensure the safe handling of faecal waste bins.

A Centre for Food Safety spokesman said local authorities were taking the impact of African swine fever on local farms and the wider industry seriously, with live pigs imported from the mainland required to undergo checks.

No live pigs brought in from the mainland had tested positive for the virus over the past four years, he added.