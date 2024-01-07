Her farm two years ago expanded to a 10,000 sq ft space in an industrial building in Yau Tong, Kowloon.

Fong, now 33, started out growing tomatoes and now runs Common Farm, which supplies produce such as edible flowers and herbs to fine-dining restaurants and hotels across the city.

Back in 2017, Hongkonger Jessica Naomi Fong learned how to grow vegetables from online videos and started a 300 sq ft indoor farm on the outlying island of Cheung Chau in the hopes of cultivating high-quality local produce.

The government last December also encouraged her to apply for its pilot indoor commercial farm, a 5,400 sq ft site near a residential area in the New Territories.

Common Farms is now based in an industrial building in Yau Tong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

But the farmer turned down the invitation, citing its limited size and uncertainties about whether neighbourhood residents would buy her produce, priced at HK$10 (US$1.28) per gram against the standard wet market price of HK$20 for 600 grams.

“We can only build a potential business by considering the speciality we grow, as well as whether the place and the market are suitable,” she said. “Every centimetre is a cost or a business opportunity.”

The government-backed site is surrounded by public and private housing estates along the Ma On Shan harbourfront and has nearby power and water facilities.

Last month, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department encouraged applicants to build an indoor farm there, subject to a maximum height of just below 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), to run as a financially viable crop production business within five years.

Under the pilot scheme, farmers must also organise activities for the local neighbourhood.

The department said the project was different from community farms created for non-commercial purposes, as it aimed to integrate agricultural production into urban lives and offer produce with a low carbon footprint.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu proposed the initiative during his annual policy address last October to encourage the sale of local produce and offer modern agricultural experiences to residents.

Industry leaders have said they recognise the government’s good intentions, but questioned whether authorities had an oversimplified understanding of farming in urban areas and whether the community wished to take part.

Fong expressed concerns that the extra costs of building a structure that fitted government standards would take away from her existing daily commercial production, as well as leave her no time to host workshops and tours.

“The government has to consider it from a business approach,” she said. “Or else, it is just too idealistic.”

But authorities have said they hoped the proposed farm in Ma On Shan might pave the way for similar projects across the city.

The government last month published its “Blueprint for the Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Fisheries”, which aims to modernise agricultural industries through the creation of farms at parks, rooftops and other spaces in the New Territories marked for future development.

City Farm founder Osbert Lam manages two rooftop ones at industrial buildings in Kwun Tong and Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout

City Farm founder Osbert Lam Sai-cheung also acknowledged the difficulties of running commercial farms in Hong Kong’s urban spaces, having managed two rooftop leisure ones at industrial buildings in Kwun Tong and Tsuen Wan for more than a decade.

He also rented planters and taught rooftop farming to help support his business, he added.

Lam cited his 30 years of experience and said most farmers preferred extensive land in rural areas that offered abundant sunlight and clean air over smaller urban sites blocked out by skyscrapers.

It also took time and money to make a site more suitable for planting, with his own company only breaking even in 2014 after spending HK$1 million over four years, he said.

The business founder noted that the cost was considerably much lower than those faced by commercial farms, adding that he hoped authorities would take a more flexible approach to the pilot scheme and offer subsidies.

“Having to farm, teach and open for activities will be too idealistic for a farmer … You cannot ask for a glamorous farm when the operators cannot make a living,” Lam said. “The government has good intentions, but the execution will be better if they subsidise people who are willing to try.”

Andrew Tsui Ka, co-founder of Rooftop Republic, a social enterprise that offers planning and managing services for urban farms, suggested developing community ones that required neighbours to work together, with help from local farmers.

Tsui said he had helped build 100 rooftop farms atop commercial buildings, shopping malls and idle city spaces over the past nine years.

The business sector could take part by offering up space for farming, helping them to achieve their environmental, social and corporate governance goals, he added.

Rooftop Republic co-founder Andrew Tsui says private developers could get involved in urban farming, with checks in place to hold them accountable. Photo: Sun Yeung

Tsui said authorities planned to explore recognising private buildings with urban farms as green architecture, but the most enticing move would be to increase the development density of new sites that confirm setting aside space for farms.

“Developers will be willing to reserve prime area for urban farming if it can generate value under the policy … of course, holding them accountable is also important by checking whether they have utilised the space,” he said.

Agriculture expert Johnny Lau says community farms can engage with communities such as retirees and new immigrants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Jim Chi-yung, research chair professor of the Education University of Hong Kong’s geography and environmental science department, said he hoped authorities could set up more allotment gardens, with residents drawing lots to oversee a section for a certain period.

The government would need to provide training and coaching to tenants, he said, adding that indoor farming would be too costly and difficult for residents to master.

“We can turn urban farming into recreational activities and promote agricultural tourism,” Jim said.

Johnny Lau Hoi-lung, an agriculture expert and educator, said modernised agriculture was about more than just business and technology, since it involved catering to different community needs.

“We can cultivate more worth during the progress … Urban farming is also a kind of mental health therapy,” he said, noting that more people in Hong Kong were suffering from increased mental stress following the pandemic.

Community farms could also engage with different members of the neighbourhood, such as retirees and new immigrants, who could grow their hometown crops, he added.