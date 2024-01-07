The subsidy scheme is scheduled to launch in April, with the initial handouts covering half the cost of hiring an authorised party to create a maintenance manual for a building’s common facilities.

“We have reserved HK$15 million [US$1.91 million] each year for the additional injection of money into the special fund,” Wai said. “We hope it can become an incentive to encourage owners to set up reserves for future maintenance projects and make regular contributions.”

Wai Chi-sing, the managing director of the statutory body, on Sunday said the authority would give one-off cash injections to owners that contributed to building repair funds for three years.

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority will start giving cash subsidies to property owners under a new scheme to help cover the cost of creating building maintenance manuals and repair expenses in a bid to keep ageing structures in good condition.

The authorised party could also develop a 10-year plan outlining areas for checking, estimated repair costs and a financial contribution proposal, the government said.

Subsidies for producing manuals will be capped based on the number of flats per building, with the owners of sites with 20 homes and below getting up to HK$15,000 and those with at least 50 flats getting HK$30,000.

Owners’ corporations for participating buildings would also need to convene a meeting to establish the special fund and a regular payment system, the authority said.

The statutory body said it would also provide a lump sum contribution to each fund worth about 10 per cent of the amount raised by owners over the first three years.

Wai said the scheme sought to change the mentality of building owners from “patching up faults as they arise” to conducting “preventive maintenance”.

The authority would review the scheme and the subsidy amount in the future to determine if the body could convince more owners to take charge of inspections and repairs at their properties, he added.

“If future policies and legislation can facilitate it, I believe it can raise owners’ motivation to make repairs and their awareness of building safety,” he said.

The government will also scrap three subsidy schemes launched a decade ago as the programmes overlapped with other initiatives.

The safety of old buildings came under the spotlight last year after a spate of incidents that saw people injured and vehicles damaged by falling concrete.

Government figures showed the number of private buildings aged 50 and above surged from 4,300 to 9,200 between 2011 and 2021. The figure is expected to rise to more than 14,800 in 2031.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Sunday said redeveloping some old and dilapidated buildings could be the more practical option as repairing them might not be “cost-effective”.

The government earlier proposed lowering the threshold for the proportion of owners who must agree to sell old private buildings to as low as 65 per cent for seven neighbourhoods targeted for redevelopment to speed up the pace of urban renewal.