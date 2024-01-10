Lo said the government was considering a change to charges that would involve “increase and reduction” for public health services in a bid to protect them from abuse.

But Lo Chung-mau, the health secretary, told the Post on Tuesday that patients in genuine urgent need of treatment might be charged at a cheaper rate.

People who abuse Hong Kong accident and emergency (A&E) services in public hospitals could face fees similar to the cost of consultation with a family doctor, the health minister has said.

“We will not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach and raise the fees at a same percentage for everyone,” he said.

“We will be more targeting … some services might have a more serious abuse situation or have a bigger difference between [charges] and costs. We will focus more on handling these.”

Lo Chung-mau, the secretary for health, says a new “increase and reduction” fee system for accident and emergency departments and other services could be on the cards. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Lo said he was told by frontline healthcare staff that some patients visited A&E departments with minor complaints such as acne or itchy legs – conditions that did not need treatment in emergency settings.

Hong Kong has 18 public hospitals that provide A&E services, with patients grouped into five categories under a triage system. The categories are critical, emergency, urgent, semi-urgent and non-urgent.

“For people who are not using [the A&E services] appropriately, the fees should be raised to a level similar to seeing a family doctor,” Lo said.

Charges for a consultation with a private family doctor in Hong Kong range from HK$200 (US$26) to HK$500, with some charging even more.

But Lo said he agreed A&E healthcare professionals should be responsible for the care of patients with critical medical needs.

“We will not think about the costs, as I think this is our responsibility,” he added.

Lo said that under the fee adjustment plan being considered, patients of the two most urgent categories could pay a fee cheaper than the current price of HK$180.

He added a change was needed so authorities could prevent abuse of the system, especially for services that were charged at low rates.

“Patients of category five should understand that the A&E service is not for handling mild cases,” he added.

Lo added that the cost to run an emergency room was higher than the operating expenses for an outpatient clinic.

He was speaking after Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said at the weekend authorities would review public service charges that had been unchanged for several years and also those based on a “user pays principle” in a bid to cut the city’s budget deficit.

The Health Bureau said on Monday night the number of A&E patients a month from the three most urgent categories increased from around 61,000 in 2014 to about 73,000 last year.

But those from the two least urgent groups made up 55 to 65 per cent of A&E patients over the past 10 years.

The number of those patients a month dropped from about 107,000 in 2019 to 80,000 between 2020 and 2022, but rose again to about 100,000 over the past six months.

Lo said it was an “important moment” to conduct a review of health service charges, as medical staff resources should be used properly. He added the government also hoped to promote primary healthcare and highlight prevention and early treatment.

Public health service charges, including A&E fees, are reviewed every two years. The last was carried out in 2021-22. Services are heavily subsidised by the government.

The government shoulders 97 per cent of healthcare costs in the public system, with patients picking up just 3 per cent.

But people in financial difficulties who are unable to afford public sector charges can apply for a fee waiver.

The authorities will also review charges in other areas of the health service, including specialist outpatient clinics.

Patients who visit these clinics at present get each medication at a charge of HK$15, no matter the type or amount.

“This is also not a very reasonable arrangement and could be improved,” Lo said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier on Tuesday also signalled a change in charging policy, which he said would help improve service quality.

Tim Pang Hung-cheong, a patients’ rights campaigner from the Society for Community Organisation, said it could be a complicated process to implement the proposed fee charging changes.

“The plan sounds reasonable, but it could complicate the situation,” he added.

Pang questioned how a patient whose condition was at first said to be stable, but suddenly deteriorated as they waited for treatment and required urgent medical care, would be charged.

He said he was worried that hospital staff responsible for triage would face extra pressure and an increased risk of conflict with patients.

He added the increased charges would not have much impact on health service finances because service fee income was small compared with the grant from the government.

The Hospital Authority annual report for the 2022-23 financial year showed that public hospitals received almost HK$90 billion in government support. Income from service charges brought in around HK$5.2 billion, after about HK$1.1 billion of waivers for patients in financial need were taken into account.