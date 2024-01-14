Hongkongers can expect warm weather in the coming days before temperatures fall to 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit) on Sunday next week for the city’s annual marathon , with a sports expert saying the cooler conditions will be ideal for athletes.

The Observatory said the mercury would dip to 15 degrees for the day of the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, gradually dropping to as low as 13 degrees on Tuesday next week as a cold front moved across southern China.

Lobo Louie Hung-tak, associate head of the health and physical education department at the Education University of Hong Kong, on Sunday said the best temperature range for running was between 10 and 15 degrees.

“Cool weather allows runners to release the heat and maintain the core temperature of the body at around 37 degrees Celsius,” he said. “A lower relative humidity would also help ... one gram of sweat evaporation equals to 0.58 kilocalories of heat loss.”