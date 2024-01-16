“I have asked the secretary for environment and ecology to ensure the action plan [for the waste-charging scheme] has its details worked out and clearly explained to all relevant parties,” Lee said, referring to property management companies, the catering industry and residents.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said large-scale, continuous and repeated efforts were needed to promote the scheme and educate residents.

Hong Kong’s leader has asked the environment minister to devise “sharper and clearer” promotional strategies to ensure public awareness of a new waste-charging scheme aimed at reducing the amount of rubbish tossed into landfills.

“All this information needs to be clearly explained, spelled out and easily available for everybody. So [the Environment and Ecology Bureau] will work harder on holding seminars, doing press conferences, explaining whenever they can with different stakeholders and also work out good [questions and answers] so that people can easily understand what their roles will be, their legal responsibilities and how things will work out.”

Chief Executive John Lee says large-scale, continuous and repeated efforts are needed to educate residents about the scheme. Photo: Eugene Lee

From April 1, residents will be charged for the waste they dispose of as part of the government’s municipal solid waste-charging campaign.

Residents will be required to collect their rubbish in prepaid bags that will cost 11 HK cents per litre for the first three years of the policy. Bags will be available in nine different sizes from three litres (3 quarts) up to 100 litres.

The scheme was originally set to be implemented by the end of last year, but authorities delayed it until April, saying more time was needed to work out the logistics.

Lee said he had heard many questions about the scheme from residents and representatives of different industries, including property management, which expressed concerns about its enforcement and operation.

Lee said promotional material needed to be simple for residents, adding that authorities would also use social media in their efforts to inform the public.

But the chief executive did not respond to questions on exactly how many press conferences and guides were needed and also did not answer a query on whether he believed that the scheme would be implemented on time.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan pledged to step up promotional efforts for the scheme, saying it would bring Hong Kong in line with other cities that imposed similar levies, bringing many benefits.

“In the end, what the residents need to do will be very simple,” he said. “We have been using plastic bags for garbage. What we need to do is to replace your usual plastic bag with a designated bag.”

He said the potential impact on finances would not be severe as an average household would spend less than HK$2 (26 US cents) on the charges according to official estimates.

“What the chief executive has said very clearly is that we need to do more and talk more,” Tse said after promoting the government’s waste reduction initiatives at a primary school. “Our colleagues will brief reporters on Friday on the details of our approach. On my blog, I will also be writing more to clarify misunderstandings [about the scheme].”

Acknowledging that the government’s practical guidelines “could be a long read”, he said authorities would convey key points to the public through TV commercials, concise blog posts and social media infographics.