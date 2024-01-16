Ho was sent to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, where he was declared dead two hours later.

Ho, 59, and a female passenger, 47, died after the taxi they were in collided with a Citybus double-decker at the intersection of Harbour Road and Fleming Road in Wan Chai at around 9.25pm on Sunday night, the Post learned earlier.

Those who were saddened by the news included a survivor of the deadly Pat Sin Leng hill fire in 1996, who remembered the doctor for being kind and caring during his painful treatments in hospital almost 20 years ago.

Peers of renowned Hong Kong plastic surgeon Dr Wilson Ho Wai-sun, who was killed in a taxi crash in Wan Chai on Sunday night, have expressed sorrow over his death while recognising his contributions to the cosmetic surgery sector.

Police are investigating the case and have arrested the 33-year-old taxi driver on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Recognised for his expertise, Ho served as a member of the medical team that offered reconstructive surgery to the victims of the 1996 hill fire, which killed two teachers and three students, and injured 13 others.

Stanley Cheung Yun-Hang, who was 12 when he suffered burns to more than 60 per cent of his body in the fire, expressed grief over Ho’s death. Ho was one of the doctors who treated him and his classmates, he recalled.

“We used to call him Dr Hippo. We all liked him a lot,” he said, explaining that the Cantonese pronunciation of hippo is the same as his last name.

“He was very kind. When we did not want to undergo surgery because of the extreme pain, he would be very attentive and come over to convince us.”

Stanley Cheung was 12 when he suffered burns to more than 60 per cent of his body during the Pat Sin Leng hill fire in 1996. Photo: Handout

Cheung said he spent a year at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for reconstructive treatment under the care of Ho and his team members. This was followed by operations during the school holidays over the next few years.

“I was very afraid of needles,” he said. “One time, I was acting up and refused to have my blood drawn.

“Dr Ho then said he would collect my blood sample himself and other nurses were laughing that I was in trouble because he rarely used syringes. In the end, he succeeded after trying once only.”

Dr Terence Poon Tai-lun, president of the Hong Kong Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, said Ho’s death sent shock waves throughout the sector.

“I, as a representative of the society, feel deeply saddened by his death. We are all very shocked and cannot believe this has happened,” he said, adding that the society was willing to offer help to his family in case they needed anything.

Poon said Ho had been an expert in aesthetic surgery in recent years and specialised in injectables such as fillers and Botox.

“He was a pioneer and expert in this area,” he said. “It is a huge loss for Hong Kong’s plastic surgery sector. He also attended many international conferences and was recognised internationally as an expert in the area.”

In 2013, Ho got caught in controversy when was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Medical Council for illicitly obtaining patients through a beauty company that he set up a joint venture with.

He was given a suspended sentence that would see him removed from the doctor’s register for three months if he committed any further disciplinary offences in two years.

Despite the setback, Ho’s work remained celebrated by the industry.

Doctors from Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore, among other places, also posted condolences messages on Facebook, describing him as “a world-renowned” plastic surgeon and “the life of the party”.

The Federation of Medical Societies on Monday expressed deep shock over his death, saying he was an outstanding plastic surgeon who made significant contributions to the field in Hong Kong.

Dr Gordon Ma Fong-ying, a council member of the Hong Kong Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, lamented Ho’s passing as “sudden” and “shocking”.

“He had an important position in the cosmetic surgery field,” he said. “Locally, he was passionate in teaching new joiners. He was an outstanding person. It was very unfortunate.”

Ma added that Ho was notable for adopting different materials in cosmetic medicine and had shared his achievements with his peers in Hong Kong and other regions.

“He was very well-known. We have some peers in Singapore who also asked if the news was true,” he said.

Another council member, Dr Ho Chiu-ming, said Ho’s death was “a huge loss”.

“He had helped put Hong Kong on the world map of plastic surgery,” he said.