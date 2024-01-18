Hong Kong’s care homes may face millions of dollars in extra costs under a coming waste-charging scheme, a top operator has said, with the industry set to meet officials to address the expected financial burden and other concerns.

Grace Li Fai, a care home operator and honorary chairwoman of the Elderly Services Association of Hong Kong, on Thursday said estimates showed the facilities would be hard hit based on their current waste disposal levels.

“It has been calculated. Some larger nursing homes will have to pay hundreds of thousands, or even millions of dollars more per year, based on their trash bag usage now,” she told a radio programme. “Such operating costs are quite dramatic.”

Interior of Kang Fook Rest Home for the Aged in Tai Kok Tsui. Care homes produce a variety of waste on a daily basis. Photo: Edmond So

The government’s municipal solid waste-charging scheme, aimed at cutting down the amount of rubbish thrown in landfills, will come into effect on April 1.