Hong Kong’s care homes for elderly, disabled may face millions of dollars in costs after waste-charging scheme starts, top operator says
- Larger care homes expected to pay millions of dollars more per year, based on their trash bag usage now, operator Grace Li says
- Solid waste-charging scheme, aimed at cutting down the amount of rubbish thrown in landfills, will kick off on April 1
Hong Kong’s care homes may face millions of dollars in extra costs under a coming waste-charging scheme, a top operator has said, with the industry set to meet officials to address the expected financial burden and other concerns.
Grace Li Fai, a care home operator and honorary chairwoman of the Elderly Services Association of Hong Kong, on Thursday said estimates showed the facilities would be hard hit based on their current waste disposal levels.
“It has been calculated. Some larger nursing homes will have to pay hundreds of thousands, or even millions of dollars more per year, based on their trash bag usage now,” she told a radio programme. “Such operating costs are quite dramatic.”
The government’s municipal solid waste-charging scheme, aimed at cutting down the amount of rubbish thrown in landfills, will come into effect on April 1.
Hongkongers will have to purchase government-approved bags, available in nine sizes, for 11 HK cents (1 US cent) for each litre of garbage.
Campaign groups earlier called on authorities to subsidise rubbish bags for disabled people and those with chronic conditions due to their heavy use of disposable medical supplies.
Li said the scheme would put a financial strain on nursing homes due to the variety of waste they produced on a daily basis, such as diapers and medical disposals.
“Those who require diapers need to change six to eight times per day,” she said, adding that some big waste items also needed to be handled.
“Families of some elderly residents may not come back to collect their belongings after they pass away.
“There are also things like old or soiled mattresses and broken wheelchairs … Our industry actually deals with a massive amount of waste.”
Li said transferring the cost to home residents would be difficult, as 75 per cent of the service users were either low-income or government assistance recipients, adding the extra HK$10 government subsidy offered to needy groups was of little help.
“For someone who needs to get their diapers changed up to eight times a day, can the HK$10 really cover it? I think we can all do the math.”
Li was pointing to a HK$10 increase in rates provided to those on the government social security assistance and old age allowance, in response to the coming solid waste-charging scheme.
She said her association had expressed its concerns to the government, stressing that officials from the Social Welfare Department would hold a meeting with the industry later on Thursday to further discuss the matter.