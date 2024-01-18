He said a daily average of 620 people visited the service’s donor centres across the city, but they had to turn away about 30 to 40 each day in recent weeks due to flu-related illnesses.

The ideal supply of fresh, quality blood should last for about nine to 10 days, said Lee Cheuk-kwong, chief executive and medical director of the service.

The Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service announced on Thursday that its storage of blood types O, A and B would run out in less than four days, while inventories for type AB would only last five or six days.

The Hong Kong Red Cross has appealed to residents to donate blood, warning its inventory will run out in days as the number of regular donors has dropped due to the flu while hospitals confront an influx of patients.

“Some suffer from respiratory infections, while others are on medication or have mild flu symptoms,” Lee said. “We received 1,000 fewer bags of blood this month, compared with the previous month.

“We hope more citizens will come forward to donate, especially before the coming cold spell and Lunar New Year period.”

According to data on its website, it received only 516 units of blood the previous day, under the daily collection target of 650.

The bank is the sole public institution delivering blood to all public and private hospitals in the city.

Hong Kong’s winter flu season had triggered an increase in demand for blood donations in public hospitals, Lee said.

“Within the first two weeks of 2024, public hospitals used 10 per cent more blood donations compared with the same period in 2023,” he added.

The Centre for Health Protection warned last week that influenza activity was expected to further increase in the coming weeks and urged residents to step up personal protection against the virus.

Wong Nga-sze, a frontline nurse, said that one in 10 donors who recently visited the service’s popular donor centre in Mong Kok were ineligible due to illness.

“Many of our regular donors had to reschedule their appointments as they were down with flu,” she said.

Wong, who carries out donation drives in secondary schools, said the number of student donors saw a huge decline since last October as more pupils fell sick and schools went on their winter break.

More Hongkongers travelling overseas had also reduced the pool of eligible donors, medical director Lee said.

Hong Kong’s winter flu season has triggered an increase in demand for blood donations in public hospitals, service says. Photo: May Tse

Those who have visited countries affected by the West Nile Virus – such as the US, Canada, France, Spain and Germany – cannot donate blood within 28 days of their travel, according to Red Cross guidelines.

Lee debunked a misconception that those who received a flu jab could not donate blood, and urged Hongkongers to get vaccinated to protect themselves.

“Donors can donate blood the next day after receiving their flu jabs,” he said. “Those down with flu can donate blood one week after they have recovered and stopped taking medication.”

Lee added that blood donors were advised to make appointments by calling the service’s hotline or a centre, or via the service’s website and mobile app.