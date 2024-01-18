Francis Chan Ka-leung, who will step down as medical dean of Chinese University by the end of the month, said the school had prepared for an increase in numbers by training more professorial teaching staff and creating extra space to accommodate more students.

Hong Kong’s two medical schools could both cope with an increased intake of more than 100 students a year to help tackle a long-standing shortage of healthcare staff, their deans have said.

Lau Chak-sing, dean of the HKU medical school, told city media that the faculty could also increase its annual intake to 400 or more in four to five years.

Francis Chan, the outgoing dean of Chinese University’s medical school, says it could easily ‘bear’ the strain of handling 100 extra undergraduates a year. Photograph: Xiaomei Chen

He added that the school had also launched a staff recruitment drive and was constructing new buildings.

Chan highlighted that Chinese University’s medical faculty launched a training scheme for young professors about eight years ago, and more than 20 people had gone through the programme.

“Even if the government decides to increase the annual student intake at a medical school to 400, we would certainly still be able to maintain small-class teaching,” he said.

Chan added extra teaching and research space would also be built.

“We have already done our preparations,” he said. “Now we would need to wait for the government’s plan for future development.”

The medical training quotas are determined by the government’s projections for healthcare staffing levels, at present set at 295 new undergraduates a year at each school.

Chan said the government had not mentioned an increase to 400 first-year students before, but many major medical schools overseas admitted similar numbers.

He added he was confident that the university could cope with more than 400 new medical students every year because of the large amount of campus space and strong staffing levels.

Chinese University has been embroiled in a spate of controversies in recent times, from the dismissal of then vice-president Eric Ng Shu-pui last month, to the resignation of president Rocky Tuan Sung-chi last week.

Chan, 59, who has headed the medical school for 11 years, said Tuan was “a teacher and a friend”.

He added Tuan had agreed to allocate additional resources to the school in 2018-19 after about 30 extra students applied to study one of the degree subjects offered there.

But he declined to discuss controversies at the university and insisted only insiders knew what had happened.

“Speculations of outsiders are inaccurate and could be unfair to the people involved,” Chan said.

Chan added that he had stuck to the principles of doing his part and avoiding gossip.

He said personnel changes could happen in any organisation, but they were usually short-lived problems.

Chan, a specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology, dodged repeated questions on whether he would throw his hat into the ring for the president’s job.

He said there was a strict procedure for the appointment of a president.

“I’m confident that this mechanism could help the university identify the right person to handle the challenges faced by the institution now,” he added.

Chan will remain as a full-time professor at the university, but will start an 18-month leave after his term as dean ended.

He did not reveal whether he was in discussions or had been offered any other posts, but said that he had a good relationship with government officials.

“If I am found useful in any government committees or working groups, it would be a good learning opportunity for me,” he said.

The government announced on Thursday that Chan has been appointed as a member of the Steering Committee of the Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme.

The committee was set up to harness the potential of city universities to help commercialise research and development and promote collaboration among the academic world, government and industry.

Chan added he hoped to take better care of his health and hit the gym daily after he picked up the habit of a daily intake of three cups of coffee to fuel 18-hour workdays.

He said he also hoped to learn more about management culture.

“I hope to learn more in management,” Chan added. “One can only fulfil higher aspirations with good management.”

He said he also wanted to help Hong Kong to develop into a centre for medical innovation and technology.

Chan will be succeeded as dean by renowned surgeon Philip Chiu Wai-yan next month.

He said Chiu was an easy-going man, with a strong international network of contacts and top medical skills.

Chan added he hoped his replacement would see his new role as something more than a job.

“Being a medical dean is not just a job,” he explained. “It is a commitment to medical manpower training and innovation.”