Hong Kong authorities will further postpone introducing a municipal waste-charging scheme by four months, the Post has learned.

The scheme, which was scheduled to start in April, has faced criticism and caused confusion over details of the logistics in recent weeks, with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu demanding the Environment Bureau work harder to explain how it would work and the legal responsibilities involved.

The four-month delay will push the introduction of the scheme to August.

A source said government departments would take the lead and start the scheme in April to demonstrate how it can work. The public launch will be in August.