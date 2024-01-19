Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong society
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
‘Hong Kong will further postpone introducing waste-charging scheme by 4 months’
- Scheme was set to take effect in April, after earlier delay, but has been met with criticism and confusion over details of logistics in past two weeks
- Authorities will meet the press in the afternoon and announce decision, sources say
Hong Kong authorities will further postpone introducing a municipal waste-charging scheme by four months, the Post has learned.
The scheme, which was scheduled to start in April, has faced criticism and caused confusion over details of the logistics in recent weeks, with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu demanding the Environment Bureau work harder to explain how it would work and the legal responsibilities involved.
The four-month delay will push the introduction of the scheme to August.
Hong Kong care homes may face heavy costs under waste scheme: top operator
Hong Kong care homes may face heavy costs under waste scheme: top operator
A source said government departments would take the lead and start the scheme in April to demonstrate how it can work. The public launch will be in August.
First expected to be implemented by the end of last year, the scheme was delayed until April after waste collectors raised concerns over a shortage of staff and an expected surge in rubbish during the winter holidays.
Authorities will meet the press at 4pm on Friday and announce the decision, according to two government sources.
More to follow ...
7