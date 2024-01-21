This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hongkongers can expect very cold and windy weather with a few patches of rain in the coming days when temperatures plunge to as low as 7 degrees Celsius (44.6 Fahrenheit), according to the local forecaster.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the mercury on Sunday was hovering between 16 and 21 degrees, but north winds were expected to intensify and bring temperatures down to 10 degrees on Monday and 7 degrees the next day.

The forecaster added that the cold weather had come sooner than initially predicted and warned of icy conditions at high grounds.

“It will be very cold, cloudy to overcast with a few rain patches on Tuesday,” it said.

“The temperature will fall to about 7 degrees in the urban areas and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories. As the wind chill effect will be significant, the temperature felt by the body will be lower than the actual temperature.”