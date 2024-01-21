Hong Kong set for very cold and windy start to week, with mercury to hit 7 degrees Celsius
- Observatory says north winds expected to intensify after Sunday and bring temperatures to lows of 10 degrees on Monday and 7 degrees day after
- ‘As the wind chill effect will be significant, the temperature felt by the body will be lower than the actual temperature,’ forecaster adds
Hongkongers can expect very cold and windy weather with a few patches of rain in the coming days when temperatures plunge to as low as 7 degrees Celsius (44.6 Fahrenheit), according to the local forecaster.
The Hong Kong Observatory said the mercury on Sunday was hovering between 16 and 21 degrees, but north winds were expected to intensify and bring temperatures down to 10 degrees on Monday and 7 degrees the next day.
The forecaster added that the cold weather had come sooner than initially predicted and warned of icy conditions at high grounds.
“It will be very cold, cloudy to overcast with a few rain patches on Tuesday,” it said.
Hong Kong braces for cooler weather at 8 degrees Celsius early next week
“The temperature will fall to about 7 degrees in the urban areas and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories. As the wind chill effect will be significant, the temperature felt by the body will be lower than the actual temperature.”
Citywide temperatures on Tuesday will range from 7 to 10 degrees, varying between 8 and 12 degrees on Wednesday, before reaching 11 to 16 degrees a day later.
The Observatory said an intense winter monsoon and upper-air disturbances would affect Guangdong in the next couple of days, bringing rain to southern China later this week and resulting in cool weather for coastal areas.
But the mercury is expected to climb later in the week, with the city to record a gradual rise in minimum temperatures from 11 degrees on Thursday to 18 degrees next Monday.