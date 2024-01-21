The pilot programme, introduced last November, encourages middle-aged residents “without a known history of diabetes or hypertension” to join so preventive steps can be taken.

The Health Bureau on Sunday also said that eligible residents could enrol in the Chronic Disease Co-care Pilot Scheme directly at participating family doctors’ clinics within the first four months of the year, with details to be announced soon.

More than 17,300 Hongkongers aged 45 or above have joined a new scheme aimed at detecting chronic diseases at an early stage, with over 1,500 residents being found to have diabetes or hypertension and requiring follow-up care, health authorities have said.

The subsidised programme matches them with a family doctor and they pay about HK$150 each time for screening, laboratory tests, consultations and medication.

More than 17,300 residents have so far enrolled in the scheme, with over 11,000 having been assessed by their family doctors and nearly half having completed screening.

Over 30 per cent were diagnosed with prediabetes, diabetes or hypertension, requiring further follow-up. They will receive four to six government-subsidised consultations per year from their family doctors.

They can also receive integrated care at any one of the seven district health centres across the city, each of which is equipped with a multidisciplinary team consisting of family doctors, nurses, dietitians, optometrists, podiatrists and physiotherapists.

The centres also offer classes on pathology, the importance of medication and common side-effects.

The bureau noted that at present nearly 500 family doctors had joined the programme, with more than 70 per cent having set the fee at or below the HK$150 the government recommended.

“Hypertension, diabetes and prediabetes are mostly asymptomatic during the early stages,” Lam Wing-wo, a family doctor involved in the scheme, said in a video published by the bureau on Sunday.

“If we leave them untreated, there will be higher risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, kidney failure, eye diseases and also sexual dysfunction and dementia.

According to the bureau’s data, about 40 per cent of patients with diabetes or hypertension were unaware they suffered from the condition.