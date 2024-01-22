“During our reflection … we realised using traditional ways of promotion and publicity would not be the most efficient way,” he told a radio show.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Monday also said the “traditional ways” of spreading awareness were not up to the task, three days after the government decided to postpone the pay-as-you-throw scheme for a second time.

“So we have decided on doing more drills and demonstrations … the government will do some test runs on their own as well so we can identify and solve the various issues that may arise.”

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says authorities will adopt more straightforward promotion strategies to address public uncertainty over the scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The municipal solid waste-charging scheme aims to cut down the amount of rubbish sent to landfills by requiring residents to use government-approved garbage bags, which are available in nine sizes for 11 HK cents (1 US cent) per litre.

The long-awaited plan was pushed back on Friday for the second time since the Legislative Council gave it the greenlight in 2021, with the citywide launch date now changed from April 1 of this year to August 1.

Authorities at the time said the delay was necessary since the public was still uncertain about how the scheme worked.

Environment chief Tse on Monday said authorities planned to use more straightforward approaches to promote the scheme and ensure the public was better informed.

“We feel that as a responsible government, we should figure out what people are most confused about, and use the most down-to-earth, clearest way possible to show them how it’s actually done,” he said.

Tse stressed that people needed to see first-hand how the scheme worked so “they will recognise it is actually very easy”.

The minister said selected government buildings would conduct drills and flag potential problems from April 1 before organisations such as media outlets, government outreach teams and district councils were invited to watch demonstrations and pass the information on to the public.

He also dismissed claims on social media that the government-approved garbage bags were too fragile and split easily.

“I have seen a lot of bad information online,” Tse said. “The bags had to pass quality tests and are sturdy.

“A lot of people remain confused even though we have made videos to explain it. That’s why we think people should see and feel for themselves.”

The minister acknowledged it would take time for residents to change how they handled their garbage.

“In many places, it takes a long time to change people’s habits,” Tse said. “There’s no such thing as a magical day that we [just] press a button and change society. It normally takes three to five years for society to change.”

The scheme earlier caused concerns among care homes for the elderly, patient advocacy groups and the restaurant industry over the potential increase in costs for them to dispose of large amounts of waste.

Tse said the government had already met concerned parties to discuss the policy’s guidelines and encouraged organisation heads to demonstrate the scheme’s inner workings to their frontline staff.

The minister also addressed quotes from officials that had triggered online backlash, such as Environmental Protection Department director Samuel Chui Ho-kwong’s comment that “whether things are clear or not depends on whether [people] want to figure it out” as he called for residents to abide by the scheme.

Asked whether officials had placed the blame on the public, Tse replied: “When I am under pressure, I will also say things that might not be welcomed. We will try to improve and explain things clearly.”