The CD9 protein, found on the surface of multiple cell types, has been associated with cancer progression.

Researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Wednesday said children with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) were found to be twice as likely to relapse if their bone marrow samples had the CD9 protein.

Child leukaemia patients whose bone marrow samples contain a certain protein are at greater risk of relapse, a Hong Kong study has found, paving the way for timely treatment to boost survival rates.

ALL, accounting for almost a third of all cancers diagnosed in children, is the most common type in Hong Kong, with about 50 new patients every year.

Professor Li Chi-kong (left), Hong Kong Hub of Paediatrics Excellence Albert Martin Li and Assistant Professor Leung Kam-tong (right) at Prince of Wales Hospital. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The current treatment includes chemotherapy but more severe cases require bone marrow transplant or even gene therapy.

The study analysed data collected from 3,781 children in 20 hospitals in Hong Kong and mainland China between 2015 and 2019, said Li Chi-kong, a research professor at the university’s department of paediatrics.

The study, the world’s largest on the relationship between the CD9 protein and relapse among child leukaemia patients, was published in the leading medical journal Leukemia in November last year.

“We hope the presence of CD9 can be an identifier of treatment failure and lower the risk of relapse, improving survival rates,” Li said.

He added the city’s child leukaemia patients were currently categorised into low-, medium- and high-risk groups, with different intensities of treatments being prescribed depending on factors, such as age, white blood cell count, genetics and response to early treatment.

Although the survival rate among children with leukaemia had significantly increased by 80 per cent over the past century, making it one of the most curable cancers, Li said the risk of relapse could reach 28.2 per cent in high-risk groups.

Assistant Professor Leung Kam-tong of the university’s paediatrics department said medium- and high-risk children carrying the CD9 protein saw a 23.1 per cent relapse rate, compared with 10.5 per cent among children in the same groups without the protein.

“When we identify that the patient tests positive for CD9, we can stratify them at the beginning into the high-risk group and use a higher intensity for treatment,” he said.

Assistant Professor Leung Kam-ting says a 23.1 per cent relapse rate was recorded among medium- and high-risk children carrying the CD9 protein. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Researchers said they hoped that by 2025, local hospitals could introduce CD9 testing into routine diagnostic examinations, as well as include it as a factor for how patients were classified into their risk groups and the type of treatments they received.

Li said that with their network of hospitals on the mainland, Hong Kong researchers were at an advantage to collect a huge amount of data that centres in the United States or Europe might not have access to.

“Our nation has many patients, but in the past the data was not collated,” Li said.

“In recent years, we have been collaborating with our huge network and standardised our research methods, we hope to produce more unprecedented studies and promote our findings worldwide.”

Albert Martin Li, chairman of the paediatrics department and director of the Hong Kong Hub of Paediatric Excellence, said that with this study, researchers hoped to make a “paradigm shift” in how child leukaemia was treated across the world.

“The ultimate goal is to make child leukemia’s cure rate 100 per cent, so we are not losing a single child to leukaemia.”