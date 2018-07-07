A daredevil climber, known as the French Spiderman or Human Spider, was spotted scaling a luxury Hong Kong hotel on Saturday morning.

Alain Robert’s climb outside the Four Seasons Hotel, located in the central business district, appeared to be well organised, with a team assisting him before his ascent.

Robert, 55, is renowned for his free solo climbing using no equipment save for a bag of chalk and climbing shoes. He has previously climbed towering landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Galaxy Macau tower.

Saturday morning’s climb took place around 8am in hot and humid conditions, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s. The five-star hotel is 165 metres high.

It was not Robert’s first time in the city, nor even his first time at this particular hotel. The urban climber scaled the Four Seasons in 2008 as well as the Cheung Kong Center twice, in 2005 and 2009.

Last month, the daredevil halted his attempt to scale the 123-storey Lotte World Tower skyscraper in Seoul. Robert got more than halfway up before security personnel forced him to abandon his climb, and was subsequently arrested.