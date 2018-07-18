China’s aviation regulator has punished Air China by cutting its flight hours and revoking the licences of two of its pilots after a vaping incident in the cockpit triggered a plane’s emergency descent last week.

In a string of sanctions imposed on the country’s flag carrier, Air China will be forced to reduce the flight hours on its Boeing 737 fleet by 10 per cent, undergo a three-month safety review and be fined for the incident.

The decision was made by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), according to state television and an internal note obtained by the Post.

On Friday, Air China said it would fire pilots of flight CA106 from Hong Kong to Dalian. On July 10, the plane dropped 25,000 feet (7,620 metres) in 10 minutes as it was travelling between Shantou and Xiamen. It climbed from an altitude of 10,000 feet to 26,000 feet and arrived safely at its destination. No injuries were reported and the aircraft was not damaged.

The incident was caused by an error from one of three pilots, who was smoking an e-cigarette in the cockpit. Investigations showed he tried to turn off the circulation fan to prevent smoke from reaching the cabin, but mistakenly switched off the air-conditioning system, resulting in insufficient oxygen in the cabin and causing oxygen masks to deploy. The plane then went into an emergency descent.

Both the captain and first officer had their commercial pilot licences revoked, according to the note. Of the two, it is unclear who had smoked the e-cigarette or mishandled the emergency descent by resuming the flight to Dalian.

Protocol dictates that pilots should land a plane once oxygen masks have been deployed, because if another emergency occurs later in the flight, there would be insufficient supplies for passengers and crew.

A third pilot, previously unreported, was sitting in a jump seat in the cockpit. His licence was suspended for six months and he was slapped with a two-year ban from flying any Air China plane.

A ground dispatcher, whose role was to ensure the plane reached its destination safely, was suspended for two years.

Air China was also fined 50,000 yuan (HK$59,000).

The CAAC said Air China must cut 5,400 flight hours monthly on its Boeing 737 fleet – a reduction of 10 per cent. Each aircraft flies about 12 to 13 hours daily on average. It is unclear low long these measures would last and what impact this could have on the airline.

The carrier operates 399 aircraft, of which 148 are Boeing 737s, according to company data.

The state aviation regulator also placed the carrier under probation for three months, to prevent any further safety violations.

On Friday, the airline said it had immediately launched an investigation into the incident and scrutinised “weak links” to rectify safety measures across the company.

It expressed its appreciation for passengers and said it would “conscientiously” learn lessons from the episode to improve its safety management system and ensure such incidents did not occur again.