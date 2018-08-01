Bargain hunters will be offered the chance to snap up products for just HK$1 when Hong Kong’s annual Food Expo opens later this month, while one exhibitor will be giving away abalone worth up to HK$100,000 (US$12,740).

The seafood delicacy will be among prizes ranging from tea to mooncake up for grabs in games costing early arrivers just a dollar to enter.

The 29th edition of the event is set to serve up a record 1,560 exhibitors from more than 20 countries when it kicks off on August 16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai.

On its opening day, 10 lucky early birds will be given the chance to scramble for entire suitcases of abalone from On Kee Dry Seafood Company.

Two teams will be asked to fill suitcases with the delicacy – up to 16 boxes in each case worth a total of HK$5,000. They will then battle it out in a game similar to curling at a three-metre track on which they will have to get their suitcase closest to a centre circle.

The winners will take home two suitcases of abalone, and even the losing team will take home one.

The company’s managing director, Richard Poon Kuen-fai, said he was expecting a 10 per cent rise in sales at the expo compared with last year.

“With the discounts we are offering, we expect to see a boost in sales, although we probably will not see any increase in gross profit,” he said.

“But we expect more visitors. The retail market in the first half of 2018 was not as good as we expected, so we want to use discounts to entice customers.”

Visitors will also be able to try their hand at a HK$1 game offering oolong tea. The first five customers at V-Care Asia’s booth each day will be allowed to take home as many bottles as they can hold in their hands.

Other HK$1 items on offer will include mooncakes and a variety of other drinks.

But the five-day expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, will not just be a magnet for bargain hunters. Those with deep pockets will be treated to a premium food zone packed with produce from renowned brands. Black truffle caviar, vintage cold-drip coffee and even black-truffle craft beer will be some of the more pricey products.

A robot with artificial intelligence will greet visitors as they enter the expo. Developed by the Hong Kong Productivity Council and Association of Coffee and Tea of Hong Kong, “KamChAI” will be brewing milk tea in place of humans.

The Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty and Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo will take place simultaneously at the same venue. The four fairs together drew nearly 500,000 visitors last year.