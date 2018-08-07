Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation on Tuesday fired its projects director Philco Wong Nai-keung over a string of scandals surrounding the city’s most expensive rail project.

The 64-year-old joined the MTR in 2011 and had been in charge of the HK$97.1 billion (US$12.4 billion) Sha Tin to Central rail link.

“The rail line’s 9,000 problems are pointing to the projects director,” lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun, the former Kowloon-Canton Railway chairman, told the Post.

Steel bars were cut to make it seem as if they had been screwed correctly into couplers on platforms at the expanded train terminus in Hung Hom.

On June 15, the MTR revealed in a 46-page report from an internal investigation there was no documented ­evidence of the faulty work as the project was in progress.

It revealed that MTR Corp chief executive Lincoln Leong only learned about the scandal from media reports on May 29.

The scandals were subject to an independent investigation commissioned by chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor as well as a police inquiry.

MTR Corp froze trading at noon on Tuesday, with shares at HK$42.80, up 25 cents or 0.59 per cent.

