Cathay Pacific Airways reported a loss of HK$263 million (US$33 million) for the first half of this year on the back of rising operating expenses, especially from fuel.

The carrier, one of Asia’s largest, is midway through a three-year restructuring exercise.

For the first six months of the year, it saw revenue grow by 15.7 per cent to HK$53 billion due to strong earnings from its cargo business and a rebound in its pricing power on airfares.

But costs rose 8.2 per cent to HK$52.3 billion, and after accounting for finance and tax charges, the airline reported a loss.

Estimates that four analysts gave earlier to the Post ranged from a HK$1.8 billion loss to HK$154 million in profit.