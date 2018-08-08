Cathay Pacific reports loss of US$33 million on the back of rising fuel costs
But Hong Kong’s flag carrier saw 15.7 per cent growth in revenue driven by strong earnings in its cargo business and an ability to charge passengers more
Cathay Pacific Airways reported a loss of HK$263 million (US$33 million) for the first half of this year on the back of rising operating expenses, especially from fuel.
The carrier, one of Asia’s largest, is midway through a three-year restructuring exercise.
For the first six months of the year, it saw revenue grow by 15.7 per cent to HK$53 billion due to strong earnings from its cargo business and a rebound in its pricing power on airfares.
But costs rose 8.2 per cent to HK$52.3 billion, and after accounting for finance and tax charges, the airline reported a loss.
Estimates that four analysts gave earlier to the Post ranged from a HK$1.8 billion loss to HK$154 million in profit.
